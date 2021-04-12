REGIONAL FINALS
REGION 6A
Thomas Dale (6–0) at Oscar Smith (6–0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 6B
Patriot (5–1) at Massaponax (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 6C
Robinson (5–2) at South County (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 6D
Chantilly (6–1) at James Madison (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
Maury (5–1) at Deep Creek (6–1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
REGION 5B
Manchester (6–1) at Highland Springs (7–0), Saturday, noon
REGION 5C
Briar Woods (5–1) at Stone Bridge (6–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 5D
Mountain View (4–3) at William Fleming (5–2), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 4A
Churchland (4-1) at Lake Taylor (5–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 4B
King George (7–0) at Monacan (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 4C
Tuscarora (6–0) vs. Broad Run (5–1), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 4D
G.W.–Danville (6–1) at Salem (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 3A
Phoebus (4–0) at Lafayette (6–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 3B
Independence (4–1) at Goochland (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 3C
Heritage (6–1) at Liberty Christian (5–1), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 3D
Abingdon (6–0) at Lord Botetourt (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 2A
Poquoson (3–2) at Amelia County (3–3), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 2B
Strasburg (6–1) at Stuarts Draft (6–1), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 2C
Glenvar (5–2) at Appomattox (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 2D
Union (5–2) at Central–Wise (5–1), Friday 7 p.m.
REGION 1A
West Point (4–2) at King & Queen (6–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 1B
Central–Lunenburg (4–2) at Riverheads (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 1C
Narrows (7–0) at Galax (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.
REGION 1D
J.I. Burton (3–1) at Holston (6–1), Friday, 7 p.m.
