690A1602.jpg
Patriot wideout Gabe Bigbee smiles and flips the ball to the referee after scoring his team's final touchdown en route to a 13-7 victory over host Gar-Field in the VHSL Region B semifinals on Friday, April 9, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

REGIONAL FINALS

REGION 6A

Thomas Dale (6–0) at Oscar Smith (6–0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 6B

Patriot (5–1) at Massaponax (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 6C

Robinson (5–2) at South County (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 6D

Chantilly (6–1) at James Madison (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 5A

Maury (5–1) at Deep Creek (6–1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

REGION 5B

Manchester (6–1) at Highland Springs (7–0), Saturday, noon

REGION 5C

Briar Woods (5–1) at Stone Bridge (6–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 5D

Mountain View (4–3) at William Fleming (5–2), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 4A

Churchland (4-1) at Lake Taylor (5–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 4B

King George (7–0) at Monacan (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 4C

Tuscarora (6–0) vs. Broad Run (5–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 4D

G.W.–Danville (6–1) at Salem (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 3A

Phoebus (4–0) at Lafayette (6–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 3B

Independence (4–1) at Goochland (6-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 3C

Heritage (6–1) at Liberty Christian (5–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 3D

Abingdon (6–0) at Lord Botetourt (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2A

Poquoson (3–2) at Amelia County (3–3), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2B

Strasburg (6–1) at Stuarts Draft (6–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2C

Glenvar (5–2) at Appomattox (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 2D

Union (5–2) at Central–Wise (5–1), Friday 7 p.m.

REGION 1A

West Point (4–2) at King & Queen (6–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 1B

Central–Lunenburg (4–2) at Riverheads (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 1C

Narrows (7–0) at Galax (7–0), Friday, 7 p.m.

REGION 1D

J.I. Burton (3–1) at Holston (6–1), Friday, 7 p.m.

