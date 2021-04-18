690A1602.jpg
Patriot wideout Gabe Bigbee smiles and flips the ball to the referee after scoring his team's final touchdown en route to a 13-7 victory over host Gar-Field in the VHSL Region B semifinals on Friday, April 9, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

REGIONAL FINALS

REGION 6A

Oscar Smith 49, Thomas Dale 3

REGION 6B

Massaponax 56, Patriot 21

REGION 6C

South County 34, Robinson 27

REGION 6D

Chantilly 19, Madison 14

REGION 5A

Maury 41, Deep Creek 0

REGION 5B

Manchester (6–1) at Highland Springs (7–0) (game declared a no contest after a positive COVID test in the Manchester program. Highland Springs advances to state semifinals)

REGION 5C

Stone Bridge 49, Briar Woods 7

REGION 5D

William Fleming 21, Mountain View 19

REGION 4A

Lake Taylor 28, Churchland 18

REGION 4B

King George 28, Monacan 21

REGION 4C

Tuscarora 21, Broad Run 13

REGION 4D

Salem 35, GW-Danville 21

REGION 3A

Lafayette 29, Phoebus 18

REGION 3B

Independence 27, Goochland 17

REGION 3C

Liberty Christian 30, Heritage 14

REGION 3D

Lord Botetourt 26, Abingdon 8

REGION 2A

Poquoson 49, Amelia County 18

REGION 2B

Stuarts Draft 20, Strasburg 3

REGION 2C

Appomattox 48, Glenvar 21

REGION 2D

Union 14, Central–Wise 13

REGION 1A

West Point 35, King & Queen 28

REGION 1B

Riverheads 56, Central-Lunenburg 7

REGION 1C

Galax 21, Narrows 0

REGION 1D

Holston advances over J.I. Burton (COVID)

