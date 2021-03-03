football generic.jpg
The Virginia High School League released its first set of power football ratings Monday.

Only the top four teams from each region advance to the postseason. 

CLASS 6 REGION B

Team Record Points 

Riverbend 2-0 28.0

Freedom-Woodbridge 1-0 28.0

Gar-Field 1-0 28.0

Massaponax 2-0 26.0

Potomac 2-0 26.0

Battlefield 1-0 26.0

Osbourn 1-0 26.0

Patriot 1-0 26.0

Colonial Forge 1-1 21.0

C.D. Hylton 1-1 20.5

Forest Park 1-1 20.5

Charles Colgan 0-2 15.5

Woodbridge 0-2 15.5

John Champe 0-1 15.0

Osbourn Park 0-1 15.0

Unity Reed 0-1 15.0

CLASS 3 REGION B

Team Record Points 

Independence 1-0 22.0

Brentsville 2-0 21.0

Central-Woodstock 1-0 20.0

Goochland 1-0 2.0

William Monroe 1-0 20.0

Lightridge 1-1 16.5

George Mason 1-1 15.0

James Monroe 0-1 12.0

Warren County 0-1 10.0

Skyline 0-1 9.0

Manassas Park 0-1 9.0

