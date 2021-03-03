The Virginia High School League released its first set of power football ratings Monday.
Only the top four teams from each region advance to the postseason.
CLASS 6 REGION B
Team Record Points
Riverbend 2-0 28.0
Freedom-Woodbridge 1-0 28.0
Gar-Field 1-0 28.0
Massaponax 2-0 26.0
Potomac 2-0 26.0
Battlefield 1-0 26.0
Osbourn 1-0 26.0
Patriot 1-0 26.0
Colonial Forge 1-1 21.0
C.D. Hylton 1-1 20.5
Forest Park 1-1 20.5
Charles Colgan 0-2 15.5
Woodbridge 0-2 15.5
John Champe 0-1 15.0
Osbourn Park 0-1 15.0
Unity Reed 0-1 15.0
CLASS 3 REGION B
Team Record Points
Independence 1-0 22.0
Brentsville 2-0 21.0
Central-Woodstock 1-0 20.0
Goochland 1-0 2.0
William Monroe 1-0 20.0
Lightridge 1-1 16.5
George Mason 1-1 15.0
James Monroe 0-1 12.0
Warren County 0-1 10.0
Skyline 0-1 9.0
Manassas Park 0-1 9.0
