The Virginia High School League announced the first-round pairings for the regional football playoffs Sunday.
Nine local teams qualified with eight filling up the entire Class 6 Region B bracket.
Brentsville enters as the No. 2 seed in the Class 3 Region B. The Tigers have reached the postseason seven straight times, which is the longest current active streak of any Prince William County high school.
Three teams, Osbourn, Forest Park and Potomac, ended its postseason droughts. Potomac is back in for the first time since going 6-6 in 2014. Osbourn returns for the first time since going 8-4 in 2011. Forest Park last went in 2015 when it went 6-5.
Below are the local first-round matchups: All games begin Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 6 Region B
No. 8 Potomac (4-5) at No. 1 Battlefield (10-0)
No. 7 Forest Park (5-5) at No. 2 Freedom-Prince William (8-2)
No. 6 Unity Reed (5-5) at No. 3 Patriot (7-3)
No. 5 Gar-Field (5-5) at No. 4 Osbourn (7-3)
Class 3 Region B
No. 8 Armstrong (2-7) at No. 1 Meridian (8-2)
No. 7 Warren County (3-7) at No. 2 Brentsville (8-2)
No. 6 Rockbridge County (5-5) at No. 3 Brookville (6-3)
No. 5 Broadway (6-4) at No. 4 Turner Ashby (6-4)
For the complete brackets, click here
