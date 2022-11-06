The Virginia High School League announced Sunday the first-round pairings for the regional football playoffs.
Below are the local first-round matchups: All games begin Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 6 Region B
No. 8 Gar-Field (5-5) at No. 1 Freedom-Woodbridge (10-0)
No. 7 Colonial Forge (5-5) at No. 2 Battlefield (10-0)
No. 6 Unity Reed (6-4) at No. 3 Patriot (9-1)
No. 5 Forest Park (6-4) at No. 4 John Champe (7-3)
Class 3 Region B
No. 8 James Monroe (2-8) at No. 1 Brentsville (9-1)
No. 7 Goochland (3-7) at No. 2 Skyline (5-5)
No. 6 Culpeper (3-7) at No. 3 Warren County (5-5)
No. 5 Caroline (4-6) at No. 4 Armstrong (4-6)
Some things to note: If Freedom-Woodbridge wins the Class 6 Region B final, it will host a state semifinal Dec. 3 since it has the highest power point rating between Region B and Region A. Oscar Smith (8-1), the two-time defending state champion and top-rated team in Region A, lost Saturday to finish with a 34.88 rating. Freedom has a 36.00 rating.
Forest Park, which posted its first winning record since 2015, topped Unity Reed by one point to secure the fifth seed. The Bruins jumped Unity Reed and Colonial Forge when everything they needed to happen occurred:
The Bruins needed to beat Hylton, Massaponax defeats Colonial Forge, Mountain View beats Riverbend, Woodgrove beats Loudoun Valley, Centreville beats Westfield and Gar-Field beats Woodbridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.