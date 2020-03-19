The Virginia High School League has rescheduled its annual hall of fame induction ceremony to Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Charlottesville.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for Sunday, April 26.
Fourteen athletes, coaches, and contributors make up the Class of 2020.
The Class of 2020 includes: eight athletes (Frank Beamer – Hillsville, Barney Cobb – John Marshall, Wheeler Hughes – Dunbar, Leroy Keyes – G. W. Carver, Cora Jackson-Robinson – Essex, Jeff King – Pulaski County, Tara Sheets – Gate City, Jasmine Thomas – Oakton), three coaches (Gregg Conner – Powhatan, Darnell Dozier – Princess Anne, Jim Larkin – Chancellor), and three contributors (Charlie Cloe – Central Virginia Football Officials, Tom Dolan – Jamestown HS/VHSL, Valerie Kibler – Harrisonburg).
