The Virginia High School League issued the following response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s new state-wide measure to reduce in-person gatherings from 250 spectators to 25.
“We want to make it very clear that the Governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to “spectators” and not participants at those events,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.”
The VHSL said it would provide a more detailed release Monday.
Northam issued the new restrictions Friday as Virginia dealt with increases in COVID-19 cases and hospiltiazations.
Northam’s order takes effect at midnight Sunday.
The compressed VHSL sports year is scheduled to begin Dec. 7 with basketball practice. The first events are scheduled to start Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.