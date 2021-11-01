Potomac remains in the playoff hunt after the Virginia High School League ruled its game against Woodgrove a no-contest.

The Panthers were scheduled to play at Woodgrove Sept. 10, but they had to postpone the game that day due to COVID protocols. The game was never rescheduled.

Virginia High School League spokesperson Mike McCall said Monday the principals from the two schools “could not agree whether the game was a forfeit or no-contest” and asked VHSL executive director Billy Haun to decide.

Haun declared the game a no-contest, meaning it will not count in the standings as a win or a loss. Haun has authority to make a decision based on rule 68-3-1 in the VHSL handbook regarding Postponed or Suspended/Interrupted Games.

“This guidance remains consistent with how the League handled games suspended due to COVID-related issues last year,” McCall said.

McCall said Haun informed VHSL members Monday morning that "all games that have not been mutually agreed on are now declared no contests."

Instead of six losses, which is what Potomac would have had if the game was declared a forfeit, Potomac now has five defeats. Dropping that one loss puts Potomac back in playoff contention.

The Panthers now are eighth in the current Class 6, Region B VHSL power point ratings released Monday. The top eight teams from the region advance to the playoffs based on point totals.

Updated ratings will be released Tuesday morning following Monday’s games, which include Osbourn at Osbourn Park.

Potomac beat Osbourn earlier this season and can boost its point total if the Eagles beat OP.

Latest VHSL power football ratings Here are the updated Virginia High School League power point ratings for games played through Saturday.

Potomac closes out its regular season Friday against visiting Colgan (0-9). The VHSL will announce the official first-round playoff pairings Sunday afternoon.

At the moment, there is a cluster for the final three playoff spots. Unity Reed (sixth, 26.44), Colonial Forge (seventh, 26.00), Potomac and Forest Park (ninth, 25.00) are the leading contenders to fill out those final openings. John Champe (10th 24.88 and Woodbridge (11th, 23.50) remain in the hunt as well.