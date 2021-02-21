CLASS 6
BOYS
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Centreville 64, Hayfield 55
Potomac 79, Landstown 73
Final
Saturday, Feb 20
Centreville 63, Potomac 49
CLASS 5
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Stone Bridge 67, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66
Green Run 64, LC Bird 50
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Stone Bridge 86, Green Run 78
CLASS 4
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Handley 52, Halifax 49
Smithfield 56, Eastern View 49
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Smithfield 61, Handley 54
CLASS 3
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Abingdon 58, Liberty Christian 55
Hopewell 71, Independence 44
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Hopewell 58, Abingdon 55
CLASS 2
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
East Rockingham 85, King William 60
Friday, Feb. 19
Union 42, Radford 35
Final
Sunday, Feb. 21
East Rockingham at Union, 3 p.m.
CLASS 1
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Parry McCluer 51, JI Burton 46
Altavista 58, Mathews 56
Final
Saturday Feb. 20
Parry McCluer 56, Altavista 39
GIRLS
CLASS 6
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Madison 54, West Potomac 48
Osbourn Park 48, Cosby 42
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Madison 54, Osbourn Park 48
CLASS 5
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Patrick Henry of Roanoke 61, Potomac Falls 37
Princess Anne 71, LC Bird 30
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Princess Anne 56, Patrick Henry 41
CLASS 4
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Pulaski County 41, Loudoun Valley 39, OT
Louisa 63, Grafton 49
Final
Saturday, Feb. 17
Louisa County 59, Pulaski County 51
CLASS 3
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Spotswood 52, Carroll County 47
George Mason 73, New Kent 29
Final
Saturday, Feb. 17
George Mason 65, Spotswood 49
CLASS 2
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Gate City 55, Glenvar 38
Luray 82, King William 23
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Luray 61, Gate City 56
CLASS 1
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Riverheads 60, Mathews 39
Friday, Feb. 19
Honaker 53, George Wythe 47
Final
Sunday, Feb. 21
Riverheads at Honaker, 3 p.m.
