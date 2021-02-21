basketball generic 3.jpg

CLASS 6

BOYS

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Centreville 64, Hayfield 55

Potomac 79, Landstown 73

Final

Saturday, Feb 20

Centreville 63, Potomac 49

CLASS 5

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Stone Bridge 67, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66

Green Run 64, LC Bird 50

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Stone Bridge 86, Green Run 78

CLASS 4

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Handley 52, Halifax 49

Smithfield 56, Eastern View 49

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Smithfield 61, Handley 54

CLASS 3

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Abingdon 58, Liberty Christian 55

Hopewell 71, Independence 44

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Hopewell 58, Abingdon 55

CLASS 2

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

East Rockingham 85, King William 60

Friday, Feb. 19

Union 42, Radford 35

Final

Sunday, Feb. 21

East Rockingham at Union, 3 p.m.

CLASS 1

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Parry McCluer 51, JI Burton 46

Altavista 58, Mathews 56

Final

Saturday Feb. 20

Parry McCluer 56, Altavista 39

GIRLS

CLASS 6

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Madison 54, West Potomac 48

Osbourn Park 48, Cosby 42

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Madison 54, Osbourn Park 48

CLASS 5

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Patrick Henry of Roanoke 61, Potomac Falls 37

Princess Anne 71, LC Bird 30

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Princess Anne 56, Patrick Henry 41

CLASS 4

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Pulaski County 41, Loudoun Valley 39, OT

Louisa 63, Grafton 49

Final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Louisa County 59, Pulaski County 51

CLASS 3

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Spotswood 52, Carroll County 47

George Mason 73, New Kent 29

Final

Saturday, Feb. 17

George Mason 65, Spotswood 49

CLASS 2

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Gate City 55, Glenvar 38

Luray 82, King William 23

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Luray 61, Gate City 56

CLASS 1

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Riverheads 60, Mathews 39

Friday, Feb. 19

Honaker 53, George Wythe 47

Final

Sunday, Feb. 21

Riverheads at Honaker, 3 p.m.

