basketball generic 3.jpg

CLASS 6

BOYS

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Hayfield at Centreville, 7 p.m.

Potomac at Landstown, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb 20

7 p.m at Centreville-Hayfield winner

CLASS 5

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Stone Bridge at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 7 p.m.

LC Bird at Green Run winner, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

7 p.m. at the Stone Bridge-PH winner

CLASS 4

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Handley at Blacksburg/Halifax, 7 p.m.

Eastern View at Smithfield, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

At Handley, Blacksburg-Halifax winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Liberty Christian-Spotswood winner at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

Independence at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

At the Liberty Christian-Spotswood, Abingdon/Northside winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Radford at Gate City/Union winner, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham/Staunton winner at King William, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday Feb. 20

7 p.m.

CLASS 1

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Narrows-Parry McCluer winner at JI Burton/Holston winner, 7 p.m.

Altavista/Rappahannock County winner at Mathews/West Point winner, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday Feb. 20

7 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

West Potomac at Madison, 7 p.m.

Osbourn Park at Cosby, 5 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

7 p.m. at West Potomac-Madison winner

CLASS 5

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Potomac Falls at Patrick Henry-Roanoke/North Stafford winner, 7 p.m.

L.C. Bird at Princess Anne, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

7 p.m. at Potomac Falls-PH-Roanoke-North Stafford winner

CLASS 4

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Loudoun Valley at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Louisa County at Grafton, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 17

At Loudoun Valley at Pulaski-Amherst County winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Turner Ashby/Wilson Memorial/Spotswood winner at Carroll County winner, 7 p.m.

George Mason at New Kent, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 17

7 p.m.

CLASS 2

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Glenvar at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Luray/Staunton at King William, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

At Glenvar-Gate City winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

George Wythe/Parry McCluer winner at Thomas Walker/Honaker winner, 7 p.m.

Riverheads/Rappahannock County winner at Mathews/Rappahannock, 7 p.m.

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.