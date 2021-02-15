CLASS 6
BOYS
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Hayfield at Centreville, 7 p.m.
Potomac at Landstown, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday, Feb 20
7 p.m at Centreville-Hayfield winner
CLASS 5
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Stone Bridge at Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 7 p.m.
LC Bird at Green Run winner, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
7 p.m. at the Stone Bridge-PH winner
CLASS 4
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Handley at Blacksburg/Halifax, 7 p.m.
Eastern View at Smithfield, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
At Handley, Blacksburg-Halifax winner, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Liberty Christian-Spotswood winner at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
Independence at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
At the Liberty Christian-Spotswood, Abingdon/Northside winner, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Radford at Gate City/Union winner, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham/Staunton winner at King William, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday Feb. 20
7 p.m.
CLASS 1
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Narrows-Parry McCluer winner at JI Burton/Holston winner, 7 p.m.
Altavista/Rappahannock County winner at Mathews/West Point winner, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday Feb. 20
7 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
West Potomac at Madison, 7 p.m.
Osbourn Park at Cosby, 5 p.m.
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
7 p.m. at West Potomac-Madison winner
CLASS 5
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Potomac Falls at Patrick Henry-Roanoke/North Stafford winner, 7 p.m.
L.C. Bird at Princess Anne, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
7 p.m. at Potomac Falls-PH-Roanoke-North Stafford winner
CLASS 4
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Loudoun Valley at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Louisa County at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday, Feb. 17
At Loudoun Valley at Pulaski-Amherst County winner, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Turner Ashby/Wilson Memorial/Spotswood winner at Carroll County winner, 7 p.m.
George Mason at New Kent, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday, Feb. 17
7 p.m.
CLASS 2
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Glenvar at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Luray/Staunton at King William, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
At Glenvar-Gate City winner, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
George Wythe/Parry McCluer winner at Thomas Walker/Honaker winner, 7 p.m.
Riverheads/Rappahannock County winner at Mathews/Rappahannock, 7 p.m.
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
7 p.m.
