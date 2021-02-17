basketball generic 3.jpg

CLASS 6

BOYS

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Centreville 64, Hayfield 55

Potomac 79, Landstown 73

Final

Saturday, Feb 20

Potomac at Centreville, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Stone Bridge 67, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66

Green Run 64, LC Bird 50

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Green Run at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Handley 52, Halifax 49

Smithfield 56, Eastern View 49

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Smithfield at Handley, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Abingdon 58, Liberty Christian 55

Hopewell 71, Independence 44

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Hopewell at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Radford at Union, postponed to Friday

East Rockingham 85, King William 60

Final

Saturday Feb. 20

East Rockingham at Radford-Union winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Parry McCluer 51, JI Burton 46

Altavista 58, Mathews 56

Final

Saturday Feb. 20

Parry McCluer at Altavista, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 6

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Madison 54, West Potomac 48

Osbourn Park 48, Cosby 42

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Osbourn Park at Madison, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Patrick Henry of Roanoke 61, Potomac Falls 37

Princess Anne 71, LC Bird 30

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Princess Anne at Patrick Henry of Roanoke, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Pulaski County 41, Loudoun Valley 39, OT

Louisa 63, Grafton 49

Final

Saturday, Feb. 17

Louisa County at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Spotswood 52, Carroll County 47

George Mason 73, New Kent 29

Final

Saturday, Feb. 17

George Mason at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Gate City 55, Glenvar 38

Luray 82, King William 23

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Luray at Gate City, 7 p.m.

CLASS 1

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 17

George Wythe at Honaker postponed to Friday, 7 p.m.

Riverheads 60, Mathews 39

Final

Saturday, Feb. 20

Riverheads at Honaker or George Wythe, 7 p.m.

