CLASS 6
BOYS
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Centreville 64, Hayfield 55
Potomac 79, Landstown 73
Final
Saturday, Feb 20
Potomac at Centreville, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Stone Bridge 67, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 66
Green Run 64, LC Bird 50
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Green Run at Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Handley 52, Halifax 49
Smithfield 56, Eastern View 49
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Smithfield at Handley, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Abingdon 58, Liberty Christian 55
Hopewell 71, Independence 44
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Hopewell at Abingdon, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Radford at Union, postponed to Friday
East Rockingham 85, King William 60
Final
Saturday Feb. 20
East Rockingham at Radford-Union winner, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Parry McCluer 51, JI Burton 46
Altavista 58, Mathews 56
Final
Saturday Feb. 20
Parry McCluer at Altavista, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS 6
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Madison 54, West Potomac 48
Osbourn Park 48, Cosby 42
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Osbourn Park at Madison, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Patrick Henry of Roanoke 61, Potomac Falls 37
Princess Anne 71, LC Bird 30
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Princess Anne at Patrick Henry of Roanoke, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Pulaski County 41, Loudoun Valley 39, OT
Louisa 63, Grafton 49
Final
Saturday, Feb. 17
Louisa County at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
CLASS 3
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Spotswood 52, Carroll County 47
George Mason 73, New Kent 29
Final
Saturday, Feb. 17
George Mason at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Gate City 55, Glenvar 38
Luray 82, King William 23
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Luray at Gate City, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 17
George Wythe at Honaker postponed to Friday, 7 p.m.
Riverheads 60, Mathews 39
Final
Saturday, Feb. 20
Riverheads at Honaker or George Wythe, 7 p.m.
