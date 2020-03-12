The Virginia High School League announced Thursday that only direct family members from both participating teams will be allowed to attend Friday and Saturday’s state basketball finals in Richmond.
Each participating school will submit a list of immediate family members to the VHSL and only those will be permitted to enter the Siegel Center, the VHSL said.
Thursday’s state finals will go on as planned with no changes.
The changes in attendance are due to the impact of the coronavirus.
“The VHSL continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and has had continued discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said. "Based on that advice we have made the decision to conduct Friday and Saturday games to only allow immediate family attendance, with only essential tournament staff and credentialed media present.
“While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, our decision is based on discussion we have had on how COVID-19 is progressing in the Commonwealth. We feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”
