CLASS 6
When: Monday, 9:40 a.m.
Where: Williamsburg National Golf Club
Teams: Battlefield, Floyd Kellam, James Robinson, Langley.
2019 team champion: Langley.
2019 individual champion: Benjamin Newfield (Yorktown).
Did you know? Langley has won the last four team state titles, while Newland looks to defend his title. Battlefield's Dylan Grace won the Region B individual title. Colgan's Thomas Cantrell and Patriot's Caden Biendel also qualified for states as individuals.
CLASS 3
When: Monday, 9 a.m.
Where: Glenrochie C.C. Abingdon
Teams: Abingdon, Independence, Lafayette, Western Albemarle.
2019 team champion: Independence.
2019 individual champion: Nick Rakes (Rustburg).
Did you know: Brentsville's Isabel Bae won the Region B title, while her brother Alex finished fifth overall. All three of Brentsville's boys qualified for states as the three low individuals.
