IN_Stone Bridge_vs_Highland Springs_Football__S525162.JPG
Buy Now

Colton Hinton (14), Zeke Wimbush (3) and Colin Hart (7) celebrate Hinton's game opening touchdown reception giving Stone Bridge a 7-0 lead over Highland Springs in Saturday's Class 5 state semifinals. Photo by Doug Stroud

 Doug Stroud

VHSL state semifinal football results 

All games played Saturday, Dec. 4. 

CLASS 6

Oscar Smith 49, Battlefield 10

James Madison 28, South County 6

CLASS 5

Maury 35, Green Run 7

Stone Bridge 28, Highland Springs 26

CLASS 4

Varina 35, King’s Fork 28

Broad Run 28, Salem 24

CLASS 3

Phoebus 43, Brentsville 0

Liberty Christian 56, Abingdon 13

CLASS 2

King William 38, Central-Woodstock 29

Graham 42, Appomattox 28

CLASS 1

Riverheads 56, Essex 12

Galax 51, Holston 21

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.