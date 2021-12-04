VHSL state semifinal football results
All games played Saturday, Dec. 4.
CLASS 6
Oscar Smith 49, Battlefield 10
James Madison 28, South County 6
CLASS 5
Maury 35, Green Run 7
Stone Bridge 28, Highland Springs 26
CLASS 4
Varina 35, King’s Fork 28
Broad Run 28, Salem 24
CLASS 3
Phoebus 43, Brentsville 0
Liberty Christian 56, Abingdon 13
CLASS 2
King William 38, Central-Woodstock 29
Graham 42, Appomattox 28
CLASS 1
Riverheads 56, Essex 12
Galax 51, Holston 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.