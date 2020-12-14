The Virginia High School League announced Monday morning that it will not require athletes to wear masks in games and practices.
On Dec. 10, the VHSL announced that athletes had to wear masks after Gov. Ralph Northam issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including stricter mask-wearing rules, earlier that day.
“VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release,” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and it was that desire that motivated the original decision.”
The VHSL rescinded the requirement so it complies with Northam’s new mask-wearing mandate that face covering requirements “do not apply to … individuals exercising or using exercise equipment.”
In its release Monday, the VHSL said face masks are “strongly encouraged’, but not required. Each school may continue to exercise its discretion and judgment as to safety steps within its athletics programs as it pertains to face coverings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.