The Virginia High School League announced Thursday it will release the first VHSL Ratings and Top 20 Rankings for the 2021 football season on Monday, October 11, following Week 7 games instead of the traditional Week 5 release.
The VHSL said the delay in releasing the ratings and Top 20 rankings is due to the number of COVID-related game postponements, cancellations, and make-up games. By delaying the announcement by two weeks, it will provide more accurate ratings for each region.
The power points are used to determine who qualifies for the regional playoffs.
