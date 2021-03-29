Friday, March 26
Albemarle 33, Charlottesville 6
Altavista 35, Nelson County 14
Amherst County 35, E.C. Glass 28
Appomattox 53, William Campbell 0
Atlee 33, Mechanicsville 0
Bath County 28, Rappahannock County 8
Bayside 37, Princess Anne 30
Broadway 7, Spotswood 6
Brookville 49, Rustburg 8
C.D. Hylton 28, Woodbridge 27
Castlewood 42, Rye Cove 0
Central - Wise 27, Union 7
Christiansburg 23, Cave Spring 6
Courtland 39, James Monroe 13
Covington 28, Alleghany 21
Culpeper 13, Fauquier 10, OT
Deep Creek 27, Hickory 14
Dinwiddie 47, Colonial Heights 0
Eastside 27, Thomas Walker 13
Frank Cox 28, Kellam 0
GW-Danville 55, Magna Vista 13
Gar-Field 14, Freedom (W) 9
George Marshall 42, Edison 16
Glenvar 49, Giles 14
Green Run 18, Ocean Lakes 7
Grundy 26, Twin Valley 12
Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Jefferson Forest 7
Hermitage 58, Deep Run 20
Highland Springs 40, J.R. Tucker 0
Holston 30, Rural Retreat 27
Hopewell 56, Meadowbrook 0
Indian River 34, Western Branch 32
J.I. Burton 25, Twin Springs 0
James Madison 10, Chantilly 3
Jamestown 53, Bruton 0
John Battle 23, Lee High 16
K&Q Central 60, Lancaster 0
King George 59, Caroline 7
King’s Fork 20, Nansemond River 12
Lafayette 35, New Kent 13
Lake Braddock 30, West Springfield 28
Liberty Christian 49, Liberty-Bedford 7
Lightridge 34, Rock Ridge 22
Lloyd Bird 41, Cosby 14
Louisa 33, Western Albemarle 22
Luray 36, Clarke County 14
Manchester 56, Clover Hill 20
Massaponax 49, North Stafford 0
Midlothian 43, James River-Midlothian 14
Monacan 26, Powhatan 14
Mount Vernon 27, Annandale 24
Mountain View 26, Stafford 0
Orange County 52, Fluvanna 20
Oscar Smith 48, Grassfield 0
Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 28
Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Hanover 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38, Chilhowie 10
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 24, Pulaski County 23
Poquoson 41, Grafton 23
Potomac 35, Forest Park 7
Riverbend 14, Brooke Point 12
Riverheads 63, Buffalo Gap 18
Rockbridge County 35, Harrisonburg 19
Salem 42, Hidden Valley 0
Skyline 44, Brentsville 21
Spotsylvania 13, Eastern View 7
Stone Bridge 61, Riverside 7
Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 52, Madison County 14
Strasburg 14, Page County 7
Stuarts Draft 49, Staunton 0
Thomas Dale 20, Matoaca 17
Turner Ashby 33, Waynesboro 22
Tuscarora 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
Varina 49, Douglas Freeman 7
Westfield 56, Oakton 12
William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0
Wilson Memorial 21, Fort Defiance 8
Woodside 43, Heritage-Newport News 14
Yorktown 42, Langley 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Franklin vs. Windsor, ccd.
Lake Taylor vs. Churchland, ccd.
Loudoun County vs. Independence, ccd.
Mills Godwin vs. Henrico, ppd.
South Lakes vs. Washington-Lee, ccd.
Saturday, March 27
Amelia County 22, Randolph-Henry 20
Benedictine 57, Fork Union Prep 0
George Mason 55, Manassas Park 14
Goochland 28, Central of Lunenburg 12
Graham 20, Tazewell 19, OT
Grayson County 30, Bland County 0
Hampton 32, Bethel 6
John Handley 14, Liberty-Bealeton 13
Kecoughtan 8, Denbigh 0
Kenston Forest 62, Richmond Christian 26
King William 34, Southampton 13
Lord Botetourt 57, Franklin County 7
McLean 49, Herndon 0
Narrows 54, James River-Buchanan 0
Patriot 35, Unity Reed 0
Paul VI Catholic High School 27, Bishop Ireton 20
Prince George 42, Petersburg 28
Richlands 38, Lebanon 14
Tabb 27, York 7
Tallwood 22, Kempsville 13
Virginia High 28, Marion 10
Warhill 20, Smithfield 0
Warwick 7, Menchville 2
