FRIDAY, MARCH 19
Abingdon 41, Union 6
Amherst County 27, Jefferson Forest 14
Appomattox 57, Altavista 12
Battlefield 27, Osbourn Park 0
Bayside 27, Landstown 12
Briar Woods 49, Woodgrove 14
Broad Run 26, Loudoun Valley 6
Brooke Point 21, North Stafford 14, OT
Brookville 28, Heritage-Lynchburg 7
Castlewood 36, Eastside 14
Central - Wise 41, Lee High 0
Chantilly 41, Oakton 0
E.C. Glass 13, Liberty-Bedford 6
Fort Chiswell 27, Grayson County 6
Galax 40, Carroll County 0
Gar-Field 34, Forest Park 0
Grassfield 13, Hickory 0
Green Run 48, First Colonial 0
Hanover 17, Mechanicsville 14
Hermitage 54, Henrico 7
Hidden Valley 22, Blacksburg 0
Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15
Indian River 16, Great Bridge 13
James Madison 14, George Marshall 0
John Handley 24, Culpeper 17
Kettle Run 26, Liberty-Bealeton 7
King George 52, Courtland 29
Lake Braddock 61, Fairfax 7
Lake Taylor 35, Norcom 13
Liberty Christian 41, Rustburg 12
Lord Botetourt 49, Staunton River 6
Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7
Luray 70, Madison County 6
Magna Vista def. Halifax County, forfeit
Manchester 42, Midlothian 14
Massaponax 51, Colonial Forge 14
Matoaca 48, Colonial Heights 0
Maury 41, Norview 14
Monticello 27, Charlottesville 24
Mount Vernon 27, Hayfield 7
Nansemond River 52, Lakeland 0
Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 0
Osbourn 19, Unity Reed 12
Park View-Sterling 29, Rock Ridge 28
Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Atlee 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41, Christiansburg 21
Patriot 30, John Champe 13
Powhatan 53, Cosby 0
Princess Anne 20, Kellam 14, 2OT
Riverbend 48, Stafford 0
Riverheads 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7
Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21
Rural Retreat 34, Northwood 7
Salem 63, Cave Spring 7
South Lakes 42, McLean 32
Spotsylvania 55, Caroline 0
Stone Bridge 68, Freedom (South Riding) 14
Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 0
T.C. Williams 27, West Potomac 14
Tabb 27, Poquoson 0
Tazewell 40, Lebanon 6
Turner Ashby 21, Harrisonburg 12
Tuscarora 35, Loudoun County 14
Warhill 39, Jamestown 7
Warwick 35, Heritage-Newport News 0
Waynesboro 20, East Rockingham 7
West Point 30, Rappahannock 28
West Springfield 44, W.T. Woodson 7
Western Albemarle 36, Albemarle 0
Westfield 19, Centreville 14
William Campbell 48, Nelson County 7
William Fleming 34, Spotswood 0
Wilson Memorial 27, Buffalo Gap 14
Yorktown 42, Herndon 13
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
Benedictine 45, St. Christopher’s 7
Bishop Ireton 45, Bishop O’Connell 7
Booker T. Washington 52, Woodrow Wilson 7
Broadwater Academy 56, Kenston Forest 46
Churchland 28, Granby 7
Eastern Montgomery 41, Bland County 6
Freedom (PW) 54, Potomac 0
Fuqua School 82, Richmond Christian 62
George Wythe-Wytheville 38, Auburn 3
Giles 62, Alleghany 7
Glenvar 16, Radford 14
Goochland 47, Orange County 18
Graham 51, Virginia High 0
Independence 63, Strasburg 44
James Monroe 48, Chancellor 31
New Kent 42, Grafton 7
Oscar Smith 51, Deep Creek 0
Page County 47, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 20
Parry McCluer 50, Bath County 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 30, Grundy 8
Paul VI Catholic High School 36, St. John Paul the Great 14
Petersburg 42, Meadowbrook 6
Phoebus 33, Kecoughtan 6
Potomac Falls 20, Riverside 6
Richlands 63, Marion 14
Ridgeview 34, Gate City 13
Skyline 50, Manassas Park 7
Thomas Dale 39, Prince George 7
Twin Springs 20, Thomas Walker 0
Twin Valley 22, Honaker 20
William Monroe 21, Warren County 0
Woodbridge 19, Colgan 14
Woodside 13, Hampton 12
