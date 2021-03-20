690A8115.jpg
Gar-Field running back DeAvohn Bumbrey rushes for a few of his 10 yards on the night against Forest Park during the teams' contest on Friday, March 19, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

Abingdon 41, Union 6

Amherst County 27, Jefferson Forest 14

Appomattox 57, Altavista 12

Battlefield 27, Osbourn Park 0

Bayside 27, Landstown 12

Briar Woods 49, Woodgrove 14

Broad Run 26, Loudoun Valley 6

Brooke Point 21, North Stafford 14, OT

Brookville 28, Heritage-Lynchburg 7

Castlewood 36, Eastside 14

Central - Wise 41, Lee High 0

Chantilly 41, Oakton 0

E.C. Glass 13, Liberty-Bedford 6

Fort Chiswell 27, Grayson County 6

Galax 40, Carroll County 0

Gar-Field 34, Forest Park 0

Grassfield 13, Hickory 0

Green Run 48, First Colonial 0

Hanover 17, Mechanicsville 14

Hermitage 54, Henrico 7

Hidden Valley 22, Blacksburg 0

Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15

Indian River 16, Great Bridge 13

James Madison 14, George Marshall 0

John Handley 24, Culpeper 17

Kettle Run 26, Liberty-Bealeton 7

King George 52, Courtland 29

Lake Braddock 61, Fairfax 7

Lake Taylor 35, Norcom 13

Liberty Christian 41, Rustburg 12

Lord Botetourt 49, Staunton River 6

Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7

Luray 70, Madison County 6

Magna Vista def. Halifax County, forfeit

Manchester 42, Midlothian 14

Massaponax 51, Colonial Forge 14

Matoaca 48, Colonial Heights 0

Maury 41, Norview 14

Monticello 27, Charlottesville 24

Mount Vernon 27, Hayfield 7

Nansemond River 52, Lakeland 0

Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 0

Osbourn 19, Unity Reed 12

Park View-Sterling 29, Rock Ridge 28

Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Atlee 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41, Christiansburg 21

Patriot 30, John Champe 13

Powhatan 53, Cosby 0

Princess Anne 20, Kellam 14, 2OT

Riverbend 48, Stafford 0

Riverheads 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7

Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21

Rural Retreat 34, Northwood 7

Salem 63, Cave Spring 7

South Lakes 42, McLean 32

Spotsylvania 55, Caroline 0

Stone Bridge 68, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 0

T.C. Williams 27, West Potomac 14

Tabb 27, Poquoson 0

Tazewell 40, Lebanon 6

Turner Ashby 21, Harrisonburg 12

Tuscarora 35, Loudoun County 14

Warhill 39, Jamestown 7

Warwick 35, Heritage-Newport News 0

Waynesboro 20, East Rockingham 7

West Point 30, Rappahannock 28

West Springfield 44, W.T. Woodson 7

Western Albemarle 36, Albemarle 0

Westfield 19, Centreville 14

William Campbell 48, Nelson County 7

William Fleming 34, Spotswood 0

Wilson Memorial 27, Buffalo Gap 14

Yorktown 42, Herndon 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarke County vs. Strasburg, ccd.

Douglas Freeman vs. J.R. Tucker, ccd.

Falls Church vs. Edison, ppd.

Franklin vs. Nottoway, ccd.

Glen Allen vs. Mills Godwin, ppd.

Gloucester vs. Kecoughtan, ccd.

John R. Lewis vs. Wakefield, ccd.

King William vs. K&Q Central, ccd.

Mathews vs. Windsor, ccd.

Smithfield vs. Grafton, ccd.

