690A6909.jpg
Buy Now

Battlefield's Matt Binkowski celebrates his closing touchdown run against Unity Reed during his team's 22-6 win at home on Friday, March 5, 2021.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

FRIDAY, MARCH 5

Abingdon 13, Central - Wise 7

Amelia County 48, Windsor 0

Annandale 63, Hayfield 28

Appomattox 49, William Campbell 0

Atlee 35, Mechanicsville High School 7

Battlefield 22, Unity Reed 6

Broad Run 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 14

Brookville 32, Liberty-Bedford 6

Carroll County 42, Giles 13

Cave Spring 34, Blacksburg 7

Chantilly 14, Centreville 7

Chilhowie 21, Northwood 0

Churchland 8, Norcom 0, OT

Clarke County 66, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 6

Colonial Forge 20, Mountain View 7

Deep Run 40, Douglas Freeman 13

Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 6

Floyd County 58, Alleghany 7

Forest Park 33, Colgan 7

Fort Defiance 38, Staunton 10

Frank Cox 34, Bayside 16

Franklin County 41, William Byrd 26

GW-Danville 41, Patrick County 0

Gar-Field 35, Potomac 28

George Marshall 19, Wakefield 18

Gloucester 19, Heritage-Newport News 0

Goochland 27, Albemarle 0

Grassfield 24, Indian River 21, 2OT

Green Run 42, Kempsville 0

Harrisonburg 6, Waynesboro 0

Heritage-Lynchburg 27, Amherst County 0

Hermitage 10, Glen Allen 7

J.I. Burton 32, Castlewood 17

James Madison 27, Oakton 14

James River-Midlothian 28, Cosby 0

James Robinson 43, Lake Braddock 42

John Champe 48, Osbourn 0

Justice High School 40, Falls Church 0

K&Q Central 44, Northampton 18

King William 43, Franklin 0

Lafayette 44, Jamestown 6

Lake Taylor 27, Maury 14

Langley 14, Herndon 7

Lord Botetourt 49, William Fleming 6

Loudoun County 24, Loudoun Valley 21

Louisa 35, Monticello 7

Magna Vista 49, Staunton River 35

Manchester 28, Powhatan 23

Massaponax 38, Riverbend 0

McLean 28, Washington-Lee 16

Midlothian 10, Clover Hill 9

Monacan 34, Lloyd Bird 20

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 55, Catholic High School of Va. Beach 13

Norfolk Academy 35, Norfolk Christian School 0

North Stafford 16, Stafford 7

Ocean Lakes 28, Landstown 6

Orange County 36, Charlottesville 6

Oscar Smith 55, Western Branch 0

Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Hanover 14

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28, Rural Retreat 24

Prince George 28, Matoaca 24

Pulaski County 28, Christiansburg 7

Radford 46, James River-Buchanan 8

Riverheads 47, Wilson Memorial 7

Rockbridge County 38, Spotswood 6

Salem 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 17

Salem-Va. Beach 28, Tallwood 20

South County 58, W.T. Woodson 0

South Lakes 33, Yorktown 0

St. Christopher’s 39, St. Anne's-Belfield 0

Stone Bridge 56, Briar Woods 29

Strasburg 7, Luray 6

Stuarts Draft 30, Buffalo Gap 0

T.C. Williams 49, Mount Vernon 14

TJ-Alexandria 16, Park View-Sterling 15

Tabb 21, Grafton 12

Tuscarora 70, Independence 27

Varina 41, J.R. Tucker 0

Warhill 13, New Kent 7

West Point 10, Northumberland 6

Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 20

SATURDAY, MARCH 6

Bassett 30, Halifax County 6

Brentsville District 35, Woodstock Central 0

Broadwater Academy 42, Richmond Christian 12

Chancellor 49, Caroline 14

Eastern Montgomery 33, Bath County 7

Eastern View 21, Courtland 14

Eastside 43, Twin Springs 30

Fort Chiswell 41, Auburn 19

Galax 56, Grayson County 28

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Bland County 8

Graham 49, Lebanon 6

Greenbrier Christian 43, Fuqua School 6

Halifax Academy, N.C. 26, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 21

Highland Springs 53, Henrico 0

Holston 47, Twin Valley 0

Honaker 35, Hurley 0

Kettle Run 44, Fauquier 0

King George 24, James Monroe 21

Liberty-Bealeton 29, Culpeper 17

Lightridge 35, Rock Ridge 29, OT

Menchville 20, Bethel 14

Nelson County 22, Altavista 21

Norview 44, Woodrow Wilson 7

Page County 58, Madison County 7

Patriot 55, Osbourn Park 0

Phoebus 35, Denbigh 0

Princess Anne 70, First Colonial 0

Richlands 37, Virginia High 0

Riverside 26, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Skyline 29, William Monroe 26

Smithfield 29, York 28

Tazewell 53, Marion 7

Thomas Walker 20, Rye Cove 14

Union 26, Gate City 6

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.