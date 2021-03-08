FRIDAY, MARCH 5
Abingdon 13, Central - Wise 7
Amelia County 48, Windsor 0
Annandale 63, Hayfield 28
Appomattox 49, William Campbell 0
Atlee 35, Mechanicsville High School 7
Battlefield 22, Unity Reed 6
Broad Run 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 14
Brookville 32, Liberty-Bedford 6
Carroll County 42, Giles 13
Cave Spring 34, Blacksburg 7
Chantilly 14, Centreville 7
Chilhowie 21, Northwood 0
Churchland 8, Norcom 0, OT
Clarke County 66, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 6
Colonial Forge 20, Mountain View 7
Deep Run 40, Douglas Freeman 13
Dinwiddie 57, Petersburg 6
Floyd County 58, Alleghany 7
Forest Park 33, Colgan 7
Fort Defiance 38, Staunton 10
Frank Cox 34, Bayside 16
Franklin County 41, William Byrd 26
GW-Danville 41, Patrick County 0
Gar-Field 35, Potomac 28
George Marshall 19, Wakefield 18
Gloucester 19, Heritage-Newport News 0
Goochland 27, Albemarle 0
Grassfield 24, Indian River 21, 2OT
Green Run 42, Kempsville 0
Harrisonburg 6, Waynesboro 0
Heritage-Lynchburg 27, Amherst County 0
Hermitage 10, Glen Allen 7
J.I. Burton 32, Castlewood 17
James Madison 27, Oakton 14
James River-Midlothian 28, Cosby 0
James Robinson 43, Lake Braddock 42
John Champe 48, Osbourn 0
Justice High School 40, Falls Church 0
K&Q Central 44, Northampton 18
King William 43, Franklin 0
Lafayette 44, Jamestown 6
Lake Taylor 27, Maury 14
Langley 14, Herndon 7
Lord Botetourt 49, William Fleming 6
Loudoun County 24, Loudoun Valley 21
Louisa 35, Monticello 7
Magna Vista 49, Staunton River 35
Manchester 28, Powhatan 23
Massaponax 38, Riverbend 0
McLean 28, Washington-Lee 16
Midlothian 10, Clover Hill 9
Monacan 34, Lloyd Bird 20
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 55, Catholic High School of Va. Beach 13
Norfolk Academy 35, Norfolk Christian School 0
North Stafford 16, Stafford 7
Ocean Lakes 28, Landstown 6
Orange County 36, Charlottesville 6
Oscar Smith 55, Western Branch 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Hanover 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28, Rural Retreat 24
Prince George 28, Matoaca 24
Pulaski County 28, Christiansburg 7
Radford 46, James River-Buchanan 8
Riverheads 47, Wilson Memorial 7
Rockbridge County 38, Spotswood 6
Salem 35, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 17
Salem-Va. Beach 28, Tallwood 20
South County 58, W.T. Woodson 0
South Lakes 33, Yorktown 0
St. Christopher’s 39, St. Anne's-Belfield 0
Stone Bridge 56, Briar Woods 29
Strasburg 7, Luray 6
Stuarts Draft 30, Buffalo Gap 0
T.C. Williams 49, Mount Vernon 14
TJ-Alexandria 16, Park View-Sterling 15
Tabb 21, Grafton 12
Tuscarora 70, Independence 27
Varina 41, J.R. Tucker 0
Warhill 13, New Kent 7
West Point 10, Northumberland 6
Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 20
SATURDAY, MARCH 6
Bassett 30, Halifax County 6
Brentsville District 35, Woodstock Central 0
Broadwater Academy 42, Richmond Christian 12
Chancellor 49, Caroline 14
Eastern Montgomery 33, Bath County 7
Eastern View 21, Courtland 14
Eastside 43, Twin Springs 30
Fort Chiswell 41, Auburn 19
Galax 56, Grayson County 28
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Bland County 8
Graham 49, Lebanon 6
Greenbrier Christian 43, Fuqua School 6
Halifax Academy, N.C. 26, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 21
Highland Springs 53, Henrico 0
Holston 47, Twin Valley 0
Honaker 35, Hurley 0
Kettle Run 44, Fauquier 0
King George 24, James Monroe 21
Liberty-Bealeton 29, Culpeper 17
Lightridge 35, Rock Ridge 29, OT
Menchville 20, Bethel 14
Nelson County 22, Altavista 21
Norview 44, Woodrow Wilson 7
Page County 58, Madison County 7
Patriot 55, Osbourn Park 0
Phoebus 35, Denbigh 0
Princess Anne 70, First Colonial 0
Richlands 37, Virginia High 0
Riverside 26, Freedom (South Riding) 14
Skyline 29, William Monroe 26
Smithfield 29, York 28
Tazewell 53, Marion 7
Thomas Walker 20, Rye Cove 14
Union 26, Gate City 6
