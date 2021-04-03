football generic.jpg
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Abingdon 35, John Battle 0

Annandale 42, West Potomac 14

Battlefield 35, Patriot 12

Broadway 19, Waynesboro 8

Buffalo Gap 37, Fort Defiance 12

Chantilly 19, Westfield 14

Clarke County 68, Madison County 0

Clover Hill 24, Lloyd Bird 20

Colonial Forge 36, Stafford 6

Culpeper 43, Rock Ridge 3

Dan River 53, Gretna 6

Edison 54, John R. Lewis 7

Fairfax 20, W.T. Woodson 13

Frank Cox 42, Landstown 6

George Marshall 21, Justice 14

Green Run 51, Kellam 6

Grundy 36, Honaker 3

Heritage (Leesburg) 21, Loudoun Valley 7

Hopewell 21, Matoaca 14

James Madison 22, Centreville 7

John Champe 35, Avalon, Md. 0

Langley 19, George Mason 6

Lebanon 32, Marion 13

Manchester 35, Cosby 0

Maury 40, Churchland 14

Mountain View 44, Brooke Point 0

North Stafford 14, Riverbend 7

Osbourn 14, Osbourn Park 5

Page County 37, Luray 28

Powhatan 20, Midlothian 13

Riverheads 10, Stuarts Draft 7, OT

Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 27

Rural Retreat 53, Rye Cove 0

Sherando 31, Millbrook 17

Skyline 43, Warren County 0

South County 29, Lake Braddock 14

Southampton 26, Franklin 0

Strasburg 54, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 6

T.C. Williams 48, Hayfield 7

Tallwood 20, Bayside 14

Thomas Dale 19, Dinwiddie 14

Twin Valley 6, Hurley 0

Warwick 30, Kecoughtan 12

West Springfield 43, James Robinson 29

Wilson Memorial 41, R.E. Lee-Staunton 6

Woodside 14, Menchville 0

Yorktown 28, McLean 10

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

Annandale 42, West Potomac 14

Bassett 56, Magna Vista 55

Bethel 29, Gloucester 18

Brookville 61, Jefferson Forest 17

Hylton 34, Forest Park 13

Castlewood 51, Thomas Walker 12

Cave Spring 17, Hidden Valley 14

Central of Lunenburg 42, Randolph-Henry 6

Chancellor 37, Eastern View 22

Christiansburg 57, Blacksburg 0

Colonial Heights 40, Petersburg 30

Deep Creek 23, Western Branch 12

Deep Run 28, Mills Godwin 0

Freedom-Woodbridge 55, Colgan 0

GW-Danville 46, Halifax County 0

Gar-Field 31, Woodbridge 14

Glen Allen 34, Henrico 13

Glenvar 60, Alleghany 0

Hampton 46, Heritage-Newport News 0

Hanover 26, Atlee 22

Harrisonburg 27, Spotswood 7

Heritage-Lynchburg 31, E.C. Glass 7

Hermitage 41, J.R. Tucker 0

Highland Springs 17, Varina 7

Holston 35, Chilhowie 0

James Monroe 17, Caroline 6

King George 42, Spotsylvania 15

Lafayette 49, York 6

Liberty Christian 56, Amherst County 0

Liberty-Bealeton 22, Fauquier 0

Liberty-Bedford 34, Rustburg 22

Lord Botetourt def. Northside, forfeit

Louisa 27, Albemarle 8

Monticello 55, Fluvanna 21

Narrows 34, Giles 0

Northumberland 46, Northampton 12

Norview 32, Granby 0

Nottoway 28, Amelia County 0

Oscar Smith 66, Indian River 6

Parry McCluer 27, James River-Buchanan 14

Patrick Henry-Ashland 37, Mechanicsville 13

Prince George 36, Meadowbrook 0

Salem 27, Pulaski County 14

Union 35, Eastside 13

Western Albemarle 34, Orange County 18

William Byrd 33, Staunton River 14

William Campbell 48, Altavista 13

William Fleming 41, Franklin County 27

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.