THURSDAY, APRIL 1
Abingdon 35, John Battle 0
Annandale 42, West Potomac 14
Battlefield 35, Patriot 12
Broadway 19, Waynesboro 8
Buffalo Gap 37, Fort Defiance 12
Chantilly 19, Westfield 14
Clarke County 68, Madison County 0
Clover Hill 24, Lloyd Bird 20
Colonial Forge 36, Stafford 6
Culpeper 43, Rock Ridge 3
Dan River 53, Gretna 6
Edison 54, John R. Lewis 7
Fairfax 20, W.T. Woodson 13
Frank Cox 42, Landstown 6
George Marshall 21, Justice 14
Green Run 51, Kellam 6
Grundy 36, Honaker 3
Heritage (Leesburg) 21, Loudoun Valley 7
Hopewell 21, Matoaca 14
James Madison 22, Centreville 7
John Champe 35, Avalon, Md. 0
Langley 19, George Mason 6
Lebanon 32, Marion 13
Manchester 35, Cosby 0
Maury 40, Churchland 14
Mountain View 44, Brooke Point 0
North Stafford 14, Riverbend 7
Osbourn 14, Osbourn Park 5
Page County 37, Luray 28
Powhatan 20, Midlothian 13
Riverheads 10, Stuarts Draft 7, OT
Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 27
Rural Retreat 53, Rye Cove 0
Sherando 31, Millbrook 17
Skyline 43, Warren County 0
South County 29, Lake Braddock 14
Southampton 26, Franklin 0
Strasburg 54, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 6
T.C. Williams 48, Hayfield 7
Tallwood 20, Bayside 14
Thomas Dale 19, Dinwiddie 14
Twin Valley 6, Hurley 0
Warwick 30, Kecoughtan 12
West Springfield 43, James Robinson 29
Wilson Memorial 41, R.E. Lee-Staunton 6
Woodside 14, Menchville 0
Yorktown 28, McLean 10
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
Annandale 42, West Potomac 14
Bassett 56, Magna Vista 55
Bethel 29, Gloucester 18
Brookville 61, Jefferson Forest 17
Hylton 34, Forest Park 13
Castlewood 51, Thomas Walker 12
Cave Spring 17, Hidden Valley 14
Central of Lunenburg 42, Randolph-Henry 6
Chancellor 37, Eastern View 22
Christiansburg 57, Blacksburg 0
Colonial Heights 40, Petersburg 30
Deep Creek 23, Western Branch 12
Deep Run 28, Mills Godwin 0
Freedom-Woodbridge 55, Colgan 0
GW-Danville 46, Halifax County 0
Gar-Field 31, Woodbridge 14
Glen Allen 34, Henrico 13
Glenvar 60, Alleghany 0
Hampton 46, Heritage-Newport News 0
Hanover 26, Atlee 22
Harrisonburg 27, Spotswood 7
Heritage-Lynchburg 31, E.C. Glass 7
Hermitage 41, J.R. Tucker 0
Highland Springs 17, Varina 7
Holston 35, Chilhowie 0
James Monroe 17, Caroline 6
King George 42, Spotsylvania 15
Lafayette 49, York 6
Liberty Christian 56, Amherst County 0
Liberty-Bealeton 22, Fauquier 0
Liberty-Bedford 34, Rustburg 22
Lord Botetourt def. Northside, forfeit
Louisa 27, Albemarle 8
Monticello 55, Fluvanna 21
Narrows 34, Giles 0
Northumberland 46, Northampton 12
Norview 32, Granby 0
Nottoway 28, Amelia County 0
Oscar Smith 66, Indian River 6
Parry McCluer 27, James River-Buchanan 14
Patrick Henry-Ashland 37, Mechanicsville 13
Prince George 36, Meadowbrook 0
Salem 27, Pulaski County 14
Union 35, Eastside 13
Western Albemarle 34, Orange County 18
William Byrd 33, Staunton River 14
William Campbell 48, Altavista 13
William Fleming 41, Franklin County 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.