DIVISION 1

FIRST TEAM

Noel Brown, Flint Hill

Henry Coleman, Trinity Episcopal

Darius Johnson, Episcopal

Trevor Keels, Paul VI

Xavier Lipscomb, St. Stephens-St. Agnes

Christian Moore, Cape Henry

Andre Screen, St. Stephens-St. Agnes

Justin Taylor, St. Anne’s-Belfield

SECOND TEAM

Jared Cross, St. Stephens-St. Agnes

Garrett Johnson, Episcopal

Knasir McDaniel, Paul VI

DJ Slaughter, John Paul the Great

AJ Williams, Trinity Episcopal

Player of the year: Jeremy Roach, Paul VI

Coach of the year: Glenn Farello, Paul VI

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM

Jordan Battle, Norfolk Collegiate

Angelo Brizzi, Highland

IJ Ezuma, Hargrave

Isaiah Folkes, Middleburg Academy

Jaden House, Middleburg Academy

William Lee, Blue Ridge

Efton Reid, Steward

Clarence Ruppert, Miller

SECOND TEAM

Mazae Blake, Hargrave

Kaleb Brown, Nansemond Suffolk

Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge

Trian How, Norfolk Christian

Ismael Plet, Virginia Episcopal

Player of the year: Michael Gray, Blue Ridge

Coach of the year: Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM

Joshua Campbell, Carmel

Ikechi Chantilou Life Christian Academy

Chance Church Eastern Mennonite School

Donovan Keyes The Fairfax Christian School

Aviwe Mahlong Eastern Mennonite School

Matt Nunez Walsingham Academy

Jonas Sanker The Covenant School

Kaleb Torrence The Fairfax Christian School

SECOND TEAM

Jayson Fain Carlisle School

Haze Green The Fairfax Christian School

Kevin Hodonou Amelia Academy

Tim Montgomery Portsmouth Christian School

Jadon Wilson Richmond Christian School

Player of the year: Kennard Richardson, Life Christian Academy

Coach of the year: Richard Mason Life Christian Academy

