DIVISION 1
FIRST TEAM
Noel Brown, Flint Hill
Henry Coleman, Trinity Episcopal
Darius Johnson, Episcopal
Trevor Keels, Paul VI
Xavier Lipscomb, St. Stephens-St. Agnes
Christian Moore, Cape Henry
Andre Screen, St. Stephens-St. Agnes
Justin Taylor, St. Anne’s-Belfield
SECOND TEAM
Jared Cross, St. Stephens-St. Agnes
Garrett Johnson, Episcopal
Knasir McDaniel, Paul VI
DJ Slaughter, John Paul the Great
AJ Williams, Trinity Episcopal
Player of the year: Jeremy Roach, Paul VI
Coach of the year: Glenn Farello, Paul VI
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM
Jordan Battle, Norfolk Collegiate
Angelo Brizzi, Highland
IJ Ezuma, Hargrave
Isaiah Folkes, Middleburg Academy
Jaden House, Middleburg Academy
William Lee, Blue Ridge
Efton Reid, Steward
Clarence Ruppert, Miller
SECOND TEAM
Mazae Blake, Hargrave
Kaleb Brown, Nansemond Suffolk
Maliq Brown, Blue Ridge
Trian How, Norfolk Christian
Ismael Plet, Virginia Episcopal
Player of the year: Michael Gray, Blue Ridge
Coach of the year: Cade Lemcke, Blue Ridge
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM
Joshua Campbell, Carmel
Ikechi Chantilou Life Christian Academy
Chance Church Eastern Mennonite School
Donovan Keyes The Fairfax Christian School
Aviwe Mahlong Eastern Mennonite School
Matt Nunez Walsingham Academy
Jonas Sanker The Covenant School
Kaleb Torrence The Fairfax Christian School
SECOND TEAM
Jayson Fain Carlisle School
Haze Green The Fairfax Christian School
Kevin Hodonou Amelia Academy
Tim Montgomery Portsmouth Christian School
Jadon Wilson Richmond Christian School
Player of the year: Kennard Richardson, Life Christian Academy
Coach of the year: Richard Mason Life Christian Academy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.