Seton's Mary Pennefather

DIVISION 1

FIRST TEAM

Faith Alston, Paul VI

Chandler Eddleton, Collegiate

Laila Jewett, Ireton

Kymora Johnson, St. Anne’s Belfield

Isabella Perkins, Paul VI

Haley Sabol, Episcopal

Mikayala Simmons, O’Connell

Adriana Smith, O’Connell

SECOND TEAM

Daija Bennett, St. Anne’s-Belfield

Kristy Hamze, Trinity Episcopal

Aija James, O’Connell

Kayla Rolph, Potomac School

Kate Samson, St. Gertrude

Caitlyn Shumadine, Flint Hill

Player of the year: Lee Volker, Paul VI

Coach of the year: Scott Allen, Paul VI

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM

Presleigh Braxton, Miller School

Ella Dalton, Covenant School

Alivia Giles, Nansemond-Suffolk

Megan Kirby, Highland

Cammy Reid, Nansemond-Suffolk

Abigail Soltys, Highland

Mimi Traynham, Steward

Olivia Wagner, Miller School

SECOND TEAM

Maren Council, Nansemond-Suffolk

Elizabeth Dunch, Oakcrest

Sarah Hammack-Fitzgerald, Atlantic Shores

Lauren Hardesty, Trinity Christian

Mary Pennefather, Seton

Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian

Player of the year: Shareese Pittman, Steward

Coach of the year: Kara Bacile, Steward

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM

Alary Bell, Life Christian

Mya Coleman, Life Christian

Amara Harrell, Carlisle School

Taylor Kindred, Life Christian

Victoria Lopez, Banner Christian

Jayla Nicholson, Veritas Collegiate

Ta’Nya Outten, Richmond Christian

Prophet Sheffield, Richmond Christian

SECOND TEAM

Ty’Nya Burnett, Life Christian

Daisy Harris, Carlisle School

Zakyah Lindsay, Veritas Collegiate

Alex Nance, Roanoke Catholic

Alyssa Rivas, Brunswick Academy

Nadia Vugteveen, Banner Christian

Player of the year: Emily Harman, Veritas Collegiate

Coach of the year: Pamela Walker, Richmond Christian

