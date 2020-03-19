DIVISION 1
FIRST TEAM
Faith Alston, Paul VI
Chandler Eddleton, Collegiate
Laila Jewett, Ireton
Kymora Johnson, St. Anne’s Belfield
Isabella Perkins, Paul VI
Haley Sabol, Episcopal
Mikayala Simmons, O’Connell
Adriana Smith, O’Connell
SECOND TEAM
Daija Bennett, St. Anne’s-Belfield
Kristy Hamze, Trinity Episcopal
Aija James, O’Connell
Kayla Rolph, Potomac School
Kate Samson, St. Gertrude
Caitlyn Shumadine, Flint Hill
Player of the year: Lee Volker, Paul VI
Coach of the year: Scott Allen, Paul VI
DIVISION II
FIRST TEAM
Presleigh Braxton, Miller School
Ella Dalton, Covenant School
Alivia Giles, Nansemond-Suffolk
Megan Kirby, Highland
Cammy Reid, Nansemond-Suffolk
Abigail Soltys, Highland
Mimi Traynham, Steward
Olivia Wagner, Miller School
SECOND TEAM
Maren Council, Nansemond-Suffolk
Elizabeth Dunch, Oakcrest
Sarah Hammack-Fitzgerald, Atlantic Shores
Lauren Hardesty, Trinity Christian
Mary Pennefather, Seton
Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian
Player of the year: Shareese Pittman, Steward
Coach of the year: Kara Bacile, Steward
DIVISION III
FIRST TEAM
Alary Bell, Life Christian
Mya Coleman, Life Christian
Amara Harrell, Carlisle School
Taylor Kindred, Life Christian
Victoria Lopez, Banner Christian
Jayla Nicholson, Veritas Collegiate
Ta’Nya Outten, Richmond Christian
Prophet Sheffield, Richmond Christian
SECOND TEAM
Ty’Nya Burnett, Life Christian
Daisy Harris, Carlisle School
Zakyah Lindsay, Veritas Collegiate
Alex Nance, Roanoke Catholic
Alyssa Rivas, Brunswick Academy
Nadia Vugteveen, Banner Christian
Player of the year: Emily Harman, Veritas Collegiate
Coach of the year: Pamela Walker, Richmond Christian
