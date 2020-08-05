The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association will not hold any fall state championships, but it will allow each member school to create its own fall independent regular-season schedule if it chooses to play contests.
“VISAA is not supporting fall postseason tournaments and for those member schools interested in conducting programs during the fall that merge with their individual school's reopening plan, guidance on sports may be received at the NFHS website,” the VISAA said in a statement.
The VISAA has cross country, golf, girls tennis, boys soccer, field hockey volleyball and football in the fall. Locally, the Delaney Athletic Conference, which includes Seton and, in field hockey and girls lacrosse, John Paul the Great, will not have any league games or league tournaments.
The VISAA announced July 24 it had cancelled the fall 2020 state championships due to the coronavirus pandemic. The VISAA will determine the status of the winter sports season Nov. 1 and spring sports season Feb. 1.
The VISAA wanted to keep its schedules consistent for two primary reasons.
The VISAA decided against having any overlap in seasons because a number of its schools are so small and rely heavily on multi-sport athletes. The VISAA also decided against pushing back the start time for each of the three seasons.
The VISAA usually holds spring state championships in mid-May with schools finishing the academic year by Memorial Day weekend.
Extending the spring sports season into late June would add an extra burden to the VISAA affiliated boarding schools by keeping athletes on campus for an additional month.
Seton athletic director Dan Vander Woude said his school is open to competing in the fall, especially for varsity sports.
“We’re trying to move forward,” Vander Woude said. “Sports is essential and we’re going to try and provide something for our seniors particularly and do what we can for our jv and middle schools athletes. It’s a challenge. We might end up playing the same school multiple times. We do feel it’s important to the lives of our student athletes as long as we can do it safely.”
Although nothing has been finalized, Vander Woude said Seton and four other DAC schools (Trinity Christian, Fredericksburg Christian, Wakefield-The Plains and Chelsea) are considering playing in each other in at least some sports in the fall.
John Paul the Great athletic director Chris Vander Woude said his school has not made a final decision yet for fall sports, but hopes to soon.
