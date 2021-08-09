The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association announced Monday morning its requirements, rule modifications and general recommendations for the 2021 fall postseason.
The VISAA said there is no face mask requirement for players, coaches and participants for outside sports unless the school hosting any event deems it necessary.
There is no limitation to spectators unless indicated otherwise by the host team.
For girls volleyball, masks are required for spectators, coaches and team members not participating in the match. Participants in matches will not be mandated to wear a mask unless the host schools require it.
Online ticket sales will continue through the VISAA’s online ticker provider, Ticket Spricket. A school hosting a state event will have the option of providing paper tickets.
The VISAA said these requirements are effective as of August 1, 2021 and may be revised in accordance with any changes in Virginia Department of Health or CDC guidelines.
For more information on the VISAA's return to play requirements, rule modifications and general recommendations, download the pdf.
