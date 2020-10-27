The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association's Executive Committee approved recommendations Monday to hold a postseason for most of its winter sports teams.
The recommendations were made by the VISAA’s Winter Sports Competition Committee and is based on those sports the National Federation of State High School Association lists as moderate risk: basketball, indoor track and swimming and diving. As of now, wrestling will not have a state tournament since the National Federation of State High School Association categorizes the sport as high risk.
Instead of determining postseason qualifiers by rankings, the VISAA said that “postseason participation will be based on open invitations to member schools.”
The VISAA’s plan has scheduled the state basketball championships for Feb. 23-27. Swimming and diving would take place Feb. 19-20 and the state indoor track meet would be held Feb. 20.
The VISAA will release sport-specific safety protocols on November 6. Guidelines for postseason participation will be determined by the collaborative efforts of the Winter Sports and individual Sports Committees. Official guidelines will be released on December 1.
The VISAA cancelled the fall state tournaments because of the coronavirus.
