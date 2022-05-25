As more high schools deal with declining football participation numbers, Dan Moore sees eight-man football becoming more appealing.

“[It’s] here to stay,” Moore said. “For smaller schools, it’s easier to field a team. If you have 15 to 16 players, you can practice and have a few injuries and still be fine.”

To give public and private schools in Virginia facing lower turnouts a chance to compete in football, Moore helped create the Virginia Independent Schools Football League in 2018.

After a two-year layoff, football returns to Quantico High School in a new format Nineteen boys stepped off the school bus, walked down the hill into Butler Stadium and prepared for a do-over.

Seven schools joined for the inaugural season. Greenbrier Christian Academy, Hampton Roads Academy, Brunswick Academy, Kenston Forest School, Covenant School, St. Anne’s Belfield School and Virginia Episcopal School were the original members.

The VISFL is up to 12 schools for the 2022 season split over two divisions based on enrollment. The general cutoff between the two is Division I schools have 65 boys or less at their school.

Moore, the league’s president and Greenbrier’s athletic director, said he is always on the lookout for prospective schools in a similar situation to gauge their interest about joining the VISFL. That’s how Quantico ended up in the league.

Quantico wanted to find a place to play that met its needs after going without football for two seasons primarily due to the pandemic and needing time to find the right fit. The Warriors join the VISFL this fall as does Rappahannock County, which is one of two public schools in the VISFL (Chincoteague is the other). Rappahannock County replaces Randolph-Macon Academy.

“Quantico liked this situation,” Moore said. “They will still be competitive no matter what without having to worry about having 25 to 28 players to play football.”

Moore expects interest to keep growing.

“It fills a void,” Moore said. “You will see the VHSL starting a division before too long.”

Mike McCall, the Virginia High School League’s director of communications, said the VHSL discussed eight-man football during the summer of 2020 “as a viable option to decreasing participating at some schools.”

“We sent out a survey asking for interest,” McCall said. “We received a pretty lively initial response from schools, but not nearly enough to even consider a pilot program. It’s a dead discussion right now in Virginia.”

Besides the number of players on the field, the only other difference between 8-man and 11-man football is the field’s smaller width (40 yards for grass and 42 for turf due to the lacrosse lines).

Everything else is the same.

“The average person is not going to see how many players are out there,” said Moore. “You are watching football and good football. We have just as many kids recruited. College football coaches watch football players, not football games. We have athletes who are just as good. It’s easier to sell.”

Offensively, teams use a variety of formations that allows the players to move around without penalty. In 11-man football, for example, linemen can only block unless they inform the officials otherwise.

In 8-man, they are free to go out and catch a pass or run the ball. Typically, offenses will line up five linemen if they plan to rush. But for passing, teams use a center and two guards to fend off the three defensive linemen.

Games are more wide-open with the potential for scoring lots of points.

Other advantages to eight-man football include fewer injuries since there are fewer interior collisions upfront and it’s financially cheaper since schools are providing equipment and uniforms for fewer players.

The VISFL has all-state teams and holds an annual all-star game against a team from North Carolina.

Moore said the VISFL requires a two-year commitment from schools and does not allow home-schools. The league will remain independent this coming season, but is still considering coming under the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association in the future as a fourth division.

The VISAA, which only fields 11-man football among three divisions now, is the main governing body for all private schools in Virginia, including those in the VISFL.

For the postseason, the top four teams from each division advance to the based on their division record. Greenbrier and Blessed Sacrament are the defending Division I and II champions.