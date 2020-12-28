The Washington Football Team announced Monday it has released second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him," Coach Ron Rivera said in a statement from the team. "I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”
Haskins wrote in a tweet: "I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience."
Haskins, the No. 15 overall pick in 2019, played in 16 games for Washington, going 3-10 as a starter. He started Sunday’s game against Carolina in place of the injured Alex Smith, but was benched in the fourth quarter and replaced by Taylor Heinicke.
Haskins lost one fumble and threw two interceptions Sunday in the 20-13 loss to the Panthers.
The Washington Football Team fined Haskins $40,000 and stripped him of his captaincy last week after photos showed him partying after the Seattle loss without a mask. The incident marked the second time Haskins violated coronavirus protocols this season.
Haskins began the 2020 season as the starter. But after struggling through four games, Washington head coach Ron Rivera replaced Haskins as the starter with Kyle Allen.
Washington can clinch the NFC East title Sunday with a win over host Philadelphia in the regular-season finale. The game is at 8:20 p.m. on NBC-4. Before Washington announced Haskins' release, Rivera said Monday he planned to start Heinicke against the Eagles if Smith is unable to play.
Haskins played high school football at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., from 2013-16 before going on to star at Ohio State University. Heinicke, who is originally from Georgia, played college football at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
(2) comments
Good Haskins is a bust.
Based on all of the things he has done to embarrass the franchise, the name Dwayne Haskins offends me. I demand that going forward he be referred to as "that waste of a first-round draft pick."
