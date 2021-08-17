The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday it has released Stonewall Jackson graduate Greg Stroman.
Stroman began the preseason on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP).
Washington selected Stroman in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. As a rookie, he played in 15 games.
Injuries, though, sidetracked him the next two seasons during which the cornerback only played in five total games during that span.
By releasing Stroman and tight end Nick Guggemos, Washington reduced its roster to the mandated 85 players by Tuesday.
Another Stonewall Jackson graduate and former Virginia Tech defensive back, Reggie Floyd, was released by the Tennessee Titans Monday.
The Titans signed Floyd Aug. 12 and he played in Tennessee's first preseason game the next day against Atlanta.
