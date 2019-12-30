The Washington Redskins announced Monday morning that Bruce Allen has been fired as the team's president after 10 years.
Redskins owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement that Allen was no longer with the organization in any capacity.
"As this season concludes, Bruce Allen has been relieved of his duties as president of the Washington Redskins and is no longer with the organization," Snyder said. "Like our passionate fan base, I recognize we have not lived up to the high standards set by great Redskins teams, coaches and players who have come before us. As we reevaluate our team leadership, culture and process for winning football games, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead to renew our singular focus and purpose of bringing championship football back to Washington D.C."
The Redskins finished the season 3-13 following Sunday's 47-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Washington will have the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The win total was Washington's lowest since 1961. The Redskins are in the process of looking for a new head coach as well after firing Jay Gruden on Oct. 7.
ESPN reports that the Redskins are expected to hire former Carolina Panthers' head coach Ron Rivera as their next head coach. Rivera was scheduled to visit the Redskins headquarters in Ashburn later Monday.
In addition to overseeing football operations, Allen was also leading the team's search for a new stadium location. Its current lease at FedEx Field in suburban Maryland ends after the 2026 season. Allen said in a radio interview last summer that a decision needed to be made by 2022. The RFK Stadium site in Washington has been considered a favorite, and the team has also considered land in Loudoun County near Dulles International Airport.
Allen is the brother of former Virginia Gov. George Allen. His father, George Allen, was the Redskins coach from 1971-77, leading the team to its first Super Bowl appearance.
Too bad no one can figure out a way to fire the owner.
