The Washington Redskins announced today that they have relieved head coach Jay Gruden of his duties with the team. Gruden was informed of the decision early Monday morning by owner Daniel Snyder and president Bruce Allen.
The Redskins are now 0-5 after losing Sunday to the New England Patriots, 33-7.
"Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility. Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond," the Redskins said in a statement.
The Redskins will hold a press conference at Redskins Park at 1 p.m. today.
Gruden was the longest-tenured Redskins head coach in the 20 years Snyder has owned the franchise. In just over six seasons, Gruden went 35-49-1 and only made the playoffs once.
(2) comments
Its like in Good Will Hunting. "Its not your fault. Its not your fault Jay. Its not your fault!"
Well, I know it’s not as simplistic as this but there have been some major missteps in the hiring of Redskins personnel since Dan Snyder bought them. Is there a correlation? Maybe, maybe not.
