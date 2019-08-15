The Washington Redskins will recognize 15 members of Stonewall Jackson High School’s football team and head coach Carroll Walker tonight when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in a 7:30 p.m. preseason game at FedEx Field.
Two Stonewall Jackson graduates, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman, are in their second year with the Redskins.
Walker and the 15 players will stand on the home sideline during the national anthem. Khalid Shabazz-Williams will serve as Stonewall’s honorary captain for the coin toss.
In addition, the Redskins provided tickets to the rest of Stonewall’s team as well as coaches, a few parents and the principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.