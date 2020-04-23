The Washington Redskins selected Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick Thursday in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Young, 21, was considered the top player available by a number of draft analysts. Young is from Cheltenham, Maryland and played for DeMatha High School.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder recorded 46 tackles and a school-record 16.5 sacks this past season for Ohio State. Young also led the nation in forced fumbles (seven). He was named a unanimous All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist, where he was the ninth defensive player out of 159 total finalists since 1982.
Young finished with 30.5 sacks in his three years in college.
Young is the first pick for Ron Rivera as the new Redskins’ head coach. Young is now one of five first-round picks on the Redskins' defensive frontline, joining Montez Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.
