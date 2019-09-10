The Washington Redskins announced Tuesday it had waived Stonewall Jackson graduate Greg Stroman with an injury.
The Redskins made the move to free up a roster spot for cornerback Simeon Thomas. Stroman, who also plays cornerback, was released as an injury designation.
Washington drafted Stroman in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech.
As a rookie, Stroman recorded 38 tackles, one interception and four passes defensed in 15 games, including three starts.
