The Virginia High School League released its first set of power point rankings Monday.
Class 6, Region B
(top eight schools qualify for postseason)
School Record Points
1. Freedom 4-0 28.50
2. Massaponax 4-1 27.60
3. Patriot 4-1 27.40
4. John Champe 4-1 26.80
5. Colonial Forge 3-1 26.50
6. Stonewall Jackson 3-1 25.50
7. Hylton 3-2 25.00
8. Gar-Field 2-2 23.00
Woodbridge 2-2 23.00
10. Osbourn 2-2 21.50
11. Riverbend 1-4 20.40
12. Potomac 1-3 20.25
13. Battlefield 1-3 20.00
14. Colgan 1-3 19.25
15. Osbourn Park 104 19.00
16. Forest Park 1-4 18.80
Class 5, Region D
(All eight schools qualify for postseason)
School Record Points
1. Mountain View 5-0 28.40
2. North Stafford 3-1 24.00
3. Patrick Henry-Roanoke 4-1 23.80
4. William Fleming 2-2 23.00
5. Harrisonburg 2-2 19.50
6. Stafford 1-3 18.00
7. Brooke Point 16.50
8. Albemarle 0-5 15.40
Class 3, Region B
(top eight schools qualify for postseason)
School Record Points
1. James Monroe 2-2 19.50
2. Goochland 3-1 19.25
3. Brentsville 2-3 18.20
George Mason 3-2 18.20
5. Central-Woodstock 3-2 17.80
6. Skyline 2-2 16.75
7. Warren County 1-4 14.80
8. William Monroe 1-3 13.75
9. Manassas Park 1-3 13.50
10. Independence 0-5 12.80
11. Armstrong 0-5 11.40
note: Manassas Park is ineligible for the postseason because it is not playing a district schedule this season
