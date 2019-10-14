Class 6, Region B
(top eight schools qualify for postseason)
School Record Points
1. Freedom 6-0 30.33
2. Colonial Forge 5-1 29.66
3. Massaponax 6-1 29.42
4. Stonewall 5-1 29.33
5. Patriot 5-1 28.66
6. John Champe 5-2 27.57
7. Hylton 4-3 26.57
8. Gar-Field 4-2 25.83
9. Woodbridge 3-3 23.33
10. Forest Park 2-5 21.14
11. Riverbend 1-6 21.14
12. Battlefield 1-5 21.00
13. Osbourn 2-4 20.66
14. Osbourn Park 1-5 19.83
15. Potomac 1-5 19.66
16. Colgan 1-5 18.83
Class 5, Region D
(top eight schools qualify for postseason)
School Record Points
1. Mountain View 6-1 28.42
2. North Stafford 4-2 24.66
3. PH-Roanoke 4-3 23.00
4. William Fleming 2-4 21.00
Brooke Point 1-5 21.00
6. Harrisonburg 3-3 20.16
7. Stafford 1-5 18.33
8. Albemarle 1-5 18.00
Class 3, Region B
(top eight schools qualify for postseason)
School Record Points
1. Goochland 4-1 21.20
2. James Monroe 3-3 20.66
3. Brentsville 3-3 20.16
4. Skyline 3-3 18.50
5. George Mason 3-3 18.00
6. Warren County 2-4 17.66
7. Central-W 3-3 17.50
8. Manassas Park 3-3 15.83
9. William Monroe 2-4 15.66
10. Independence 0-7 13.85
11. Armstrong 1-6 13.14
note: Manassas Park is ineligible for the postseason because it is not playing a district schedule
For a complete look at all the ratings, click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.