CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINAL
Western Branch (11-2) at Freedom-Woodbridge (13-0)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m. 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191
Next up: The Western Branch-Freedom winner faces the winner of the game between James Madison (10-3) and Fairfax (13-0) for the state title Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Old Dominion University.
Last meeting: First meeting
Did you know? Western Branch (Chesapeake) is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2002 after beating Manchester 21-14 for the Region A title. Before this season, the Bruins had not won a playoff game since 2013 or reached the playoffs since 2016. … Western Branch senior wide receiver Paul Billups has committed to the University of North Carolina. Billups is ranked the No. 12 senior in Virginia by 247Sports.com … Junior offensive lineman Cam’Ron Warren is ranked the No. 4 junior in the state and has over 25 offers, including one from Alabama … Western Branch is coached by Rashad Cook, a former head coach at H.H. Poole Middle School in Stafford County. Cook also served as interim head coach at Stafford High School. He is a 1998 graduate of Western Branch and in his third year at his alma mater. His wife, Lashaun, led Colonial Forge’s girls basketball team to the Class 6 state title in 2017.
Freedom is back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2018 … Junior quarterback Tristan Evans, a first-year starter, is one touchdown pass from a state record of 55 … The Eagles set a new state single-season scoring record in its 53-31 win over Patriot in the Region B final. Freedom now has 835 points on the season … TJ Bush, the Cardinal District and Class 6, Region B defensive player of the year, has totaled 26 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, 72 tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three blocked punts (including one for a TD) in his first year with Freedom. Bush, a Coastal Carolina commitment, played last season for Bishop Ireton.
Western Branch offensive leaders: Senior running back Shimique Blizzard (1,887 rushing yards, 22 TDs); Billups (28 receptions, 667 yards, 6 TDs, 353 rushing yards, 8 TDs); senior quarterback Taquan Trotman (53-119, 1,072 yards, 13 TDs, 5 INTs), junior wide receiver and Richmond commitment CJ Fraser (13-386, 5 TDs); junior wide receiver Devin Cook (12-172, 5 TDs).
Freedom offensive leaders: Junior quarterback Tristan Evans (199 completions, 293 attempts, 3,119 yards, 54 TDs, 5 INTs, 713 rushing yards, 10 TDs), sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. (189 carries, 2,209 yards, 29 rushing TDs); junior wide receiver EJ Reid (49 receptions, 826 yards, 12 TDs); junior wide receiver Kam Courtney (46, 758, 10); sophomore JuJu Preston (44, 757, 19); junior tight end Aaron Duncan (37, 573, 9).
For coverage: Visit InsideNoVa.com and follow @InsideNoVA on Twitter.
