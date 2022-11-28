Osbourn Park head girls basketball coach Chrissy Kelly is 11 wins away from 300 for her career.
This is Kelly’s 16th season as a head coach. She previously led the girls basketball programs at South County (51-24 in three seasons) and Forest Park (143-43 in seven seasons).
She is 95-26 in five seasons at Osbourn Park.
CARDINAL DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
The tournament is expanding from four to five teams this season with the 4/5 game starting things off and the winner meeting the No. 1 seed. In addition, the district will also hold a game between the semifinal losers to determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in regionals.
The decision to have a 4/5 game was a compromise to accommodate another team who had a good season, but didn't finish in the district's top four to end the regular season.
In the past, the district determined the No. 3 and No. 4 region seeds based on regular-season district finish.
The district also originally limited the district tournament to the top four for a variety of reasons, including coaches of lower-seeded teams seeing no benefit in playing higher-seeded teams they believed they going to lose to anyway. Low attendance also played a role in going with the top four.
DEMANDING SCHEDULE
Patriot boys head basketball coach Sherman Rivers believes his team has the toughest non-district schedule in the state. The Pioneers open up their season Thursday at defending Class 6 state champion Hayfield.
The Pioneers also play Highland Springs (Class 5 state quarterfinalist) Dec. 17 at Potomac High School, Winston Churchill in the opening game of the Governor’s Challenge in Wicomico County, MD Dec. 28, and L.C. Bird (19-3 last season) Jan. 25 at Patriot. Churchill went 23-2 last season and lost in the Maryland 4A state final.
The Pioneers welcome historically strong programs Western Branch (Dec. 19) and Hampton (Jan. 7) as well. Those schools reached out to Patriot based on its recent success and were willing to travel from the Tidewater area. It also helped that Dwight Vick, a Hampton graduate, has a relationship with the coaches down there. Vick's son Isaiah plays for Patriot.
MOVING OVER
Phoenix Shahateet (6-3 junior), Gainesville’s leading scorer last season (12.8 ppg), is now at Unity Reed along with his brother, 6-1 Julian Shahateet.
COACHING CHANGES
There are five new head coaches on the boys side (Mike Harris, Freedom-Woodbridge; Chris Lewis, Osbourn Park; Mike Nunnally, Brentsville; Jeremy Barnes, Unity Reed; Ray Chambers, Manassas Park).
There are four on the girls side: (Keyla Delaney, Brentsville; James Watson, Unity Reed; Tyler Williams, Gar-Field; Neil Velandria, John Paul the Great).
Williams was a late hire after Michael Myles resigned his position Nov. 1 for personal reasons, Gar-Field activities director Mike Payne said. Williams comes over after serving as Gar-Field’s head boys junior varsity coach.
BIG ADDITION
Ja’bari Odoemenem is returning to Woodbridge’s boys team this season. The 6-foot-2 senior played basketball his freshman and sophomore year. He made the team as a junior, but then opted not to play to focus on football.
Odoemenem, who has committed to Maine for football, will bolster a Viking lineup that returns one starter from the defending Cardinal District regular-season champions.
PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE
For the first time anyone can remember, Potomac’s boys basketball team has six freshmen on its varsity roster.
First-year head coach Anthony Mills said he wanted to keep that many as the Panthers look to fill holes over the next two years with the graduation of three seniors in 2023 and four juniors in 2024.
“It’s important this group learns the Potomac way and the Potomac culture and they grow in our Blue Blood mentality,” Mills said.
Three of the freshmen are 6-foot-4 or taller in Ryden Rodney-Sandy, Kong Tangwa (6-5) and Medwyn Opoku-Authur (6-4).
MIXING AND MATCHING
Gainesville’s second-year boys program lost six players to injury, transfer or quitting basketball.
But the Cardinals return a good core with the addition of at least four players coming up from junior varsity or moving into Gainesville’s zone.
Gainesville returns three starters in 5-9 junior point guard Noah Arterbery, 5-10 junior shooting guard Trevor Moody and 6-6 junior forward Grant Polk (10.5 points a game, 2.6 3’s a game, which makes his average the highest of any local boys returner this season).
Preston White, a 6-4 sophomore, was the Cardinals’ best junior varsity player last season. He will fight for playing time at center with returners Greg Davidson and Austin McCall.
Re'Kwon Barnett, a 6-foot junior wing from North Carolina, Sean Panjsheeri. a 5-11 senior who was on Patriot’s varsity last season, and Jason Raines, a 5-7 junior point guard who played for Battlefield’s junior varsity last season, look to contribute as well.
Barnett has never played organized basketball before, but head coach Justin Powers considers him the team’s most athletic and explosive player.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
New head coach Neil Velandria will look to two of his daughters (Jamie and Nina Velandria) to lead the Wolves this season. The two are John Paul’s only returning starters.
Jamie is a 5-4 senior point guard committed to St. Mary’s College (MD) and Nina is a 5-5 sophomore guard.
Velandria, an assistant last season, takes over for Donald Palmer who is the Wolves’ new athletic director.
