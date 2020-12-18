Paris McBride’s performance against Pittsburgh filled a highlight reel.
In a dominating all-around effort Dec. 6 that earned her a first-ever Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week honor, the Woodbridge High School graduate scored a career-high 29 points on 9 of 14 shooting from the field and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.
She also added four assists and two rebounds as the University of Delaware women’s basketball team beat an ACC team for the first time since 2013 with an 85-79 win.
But for all her impressive accomplishments that day, McBride’s noteworthy numbers only captured one aspect of her overall impact. The other crucial piece occurred off the court.
With the score tied 62-all going into the fourth quarter, the 5-foot-4 junior guard exhorted her teammates to follow her lead. Knowing this was a winnable game, McBride took charge, tallying 12 of the Blue Hens’ 23-fourth quarter points.
If it wasn’t clear already, it was now. When her teammates needed her, McBride spoke and they listened and her role did not go unnoticed during Delaware’s post-game tradition of bragging on teammates. Moved by McBride’s inspiring example, freshman Tara Cousins cited McBride’s leadership at a critical time.
“For a freshman to say that to her, you saw her face just beam,” said Delaware head coach Natasha Adair.
PHOTOS:Division I men’s and women’s basketball players who graduated from Prince William County/City of Manassas/Manassas Park public high schools
Cousins’ words serve as a reminder why McBride is the perfect choice to run the Blue Hens’ offense this season as the starting point guard. She has the technical skills, but also a team-first personality that garners respect when she steps up with her play or her voice.
For her first two seasons, McBride patiently bided her time under the guidance of four-year starter Abby Gonzales. But after Gonzales graduated along with three of Delaware’s other top five scorers from a season ago, McBride seized the opportunity to assume more responsibility in whatever way was needed.
McBride trained hard during the offseason. With the help of assistant coach Sarah Jenkins, McBride spent as much time as she could in the gym and watching film to improve all aspects of her game.
“You get happy for Paris because she comes every day,” Adair said. “She works she doesn’t complain. And she wants to be better.”
McBride credits Gonzales with setting a good example. She also absorbed what the coaches told her. It’s why Adair calls McBride a student of the game. McBride enjoys spending time with coaches and teammates to better understand how she can benefit the team.
“It really shows I can do it now,” McBride said. “I’ve practiced and put in so much work.”
Adair said McBride started to assert herself over the summer. As a way to help her team process their feelings in reaction to George Floyd’s death May 25 and the protests that followed, Adair asked her players what they needed.
The players said they wanted to do something instead of sitting on the sidelines. McBride took the lead by suggesting the team write a letter to mayors in Delaware asking for specific change.
Joined by other Delaware athletes, the group eventually met with Delaware attorney general Kathy Jenkins and Delaware governor John Carney.
The discussion led Carney to sign on June 25 Executive Order #41, which according to a release by the state “bans the use of chokeholds by State of Delaware law enforcement agencies, including Delaware State Police and Capitol Police; increases community engagement; requires additional de-escalation and implicit bias training; and increases the availability of crisis intervention services for law enforcement officers.”
“Paris was on the forefront of that,” Adair said. “She really spoke up about it. That’s where you heard her voice. And I think that gave her more confidence. It showed her teammates who she is as a person and what she stands for.”
The women’s basketball team used the opportunity to create a slogan called “Action over Words” that applies to the basketball team on and off the court.
“We know that we couldn’t change anything unless we put actions to our words,” McBride said. “The only way to prove that is to actually go out there and do it. That’s a good model all the way around in the real world and on the basketball court.”
As she grows more comfortable in her role, McBride looks less to Adair for direction. While McBride is not expected each game to score as many points as she did against Pittsburgh, Adair said McBride has the greenlight to shoot when the opportunity arises.
“The Pitt game was confirmation of what we saw and what we’ve talked about as a staff and what we’ve been feeling,” Adair said.
As the coach of the floor, McBride also has Adair’s permission to call plays, especially if McBride can’t hear Adair shout out instructions through her mask. McBride, Adair said, has earned that right, one she doesn’t grant every player.
With McBride’s help, Delaware, which was picked to finish sixth in the CAA by the league’s head coaches, has started the season 3-0 and is averaging 96.3 points a game. That mark includes victories over an ACC and Big East opponent for the first time since 2012-13 when Elena Delle Donne played for the Blue Hens. McBride is averaging 13 points, 5.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds a game going into Sunday’s noon matchup at George Washington University.
“She for sure is ready to lead this program. And so far out the gate, she’s done a phenomenal job,” Adair said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.