THURSDAY, DEC. 26

BOYS

Glory Days Grill Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock HS

Stonewall Jackson vs. Stone Bridge, 5:45 p.m.

Hylton vs. Lake Braddock, 7:30 p.m.

Bulldog Bash at Westfield HS

Battlefield vs. Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Seton vs. Westfield, 7 p.m.

Governor’s Challenge, Salisbury (MD)

Lingamore at Osbourn Park, 3:15 p.m.

Potomac vs. Oakdale (MD), 5 p.m.

Joe Cascio Basketball Tournament at Falls Church High School

Herndon vs. Forest Park, 2:15 p.m.

Henrico Holiday Hoops

Woodbridge vs. JR Tucker, 4 p.m.

George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield HS

Osbourn vs. Colonial Forge, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Rebel Roundball Tournament at Fairfax HS

Battlefield vs. Fairfax, 7:15 p.m.

Oakton Holiday Classic

Patriot vs. Robinson, 6 p.m.

Potomac, Stonewall at Boo Williams Tournament

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

BOYS

E Z Stop Inaugural Christmas Shootout, New Richmond WV

Wyoming East vs. Patriot, 7:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament

John Paul the Great at Oxon Hill, 1 p.m.

James Monroe High School Tournament

Brooke Point vs. Colgan, 1 p.m.

Courtland vs. Gar-Field, 3 p.m.

LC Bird Holiday Classic

Freedom vs. Lake Taylor, 4 p.m.

Bulldog Bash at Westfield HS

Yorktown vs. Seton, 3 p.m.

Battlefield vs. Robinson, 5 p.m.

Woodbridge at Henrico Tournament

Stonewall, Hylton at Glory Days Grill Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock HS

Osbourn at George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield HS

Potomac, Osbourn Park at Governors Challenge, Salisbury, MD

Forest Park at Joe Cascio Basketball Tournament at Falls Church High School

GIRLS

Battlefield at Rebel Roundball Tournament at Fairfax HS

Potomac, Stonewall at Boo Williams Tournament

Manassas Park High School Holiday Tournament

Hylton vs. Brentsville, 10 a.m.

Manassas Park vs. Kettle Run, 11:45 a.m.

Osbourn vs. Rock Ridge, 3:15 p.m.

Title IX Classic at DC Armory

Colgan vs. Nazareth (NY), noon

Osbourn Park vs. Parkdale

Oakton Holiday Classic

Patriot vs. Lake Braddock, 2:30 p.m.

LC Bird Holiday Classic

Freedom vs. Urbana, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 28

BOYS

E Z Stop Inaugural Christmas Shootout, New Richmond WV

Westside vs. Patriot, 7:30 p.m.

Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School

Manassas Park vs. Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

LC Bird Holiday Classic

LC Bird vs. Freedom, 8 p.m.

Woodbridge at Henrico Tournament

Osbourn at George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield HS

Gar-Field, Colgan at James Monroe Tournament

Stonewall, Hylton at Glory Days Grill Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock HS

Battlefield, Seton at Westfield Tournament

Forest Park at Joe Cascio Basketball Tournament at Falls Church High School

John Paul the Great at Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament

GIRLS

Oakton Holiday Classic

Patriot vs. South County, 2:30 p.m.

LC Bird Holiday Classic

LC Bird vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.

Brentsville, Hylton, Osbourn, Manassas Park at Manassas Park High School Holiday Tournament

Osbourn Park, Colgan at Title IX Classic, DC Armory

Battlefield at Rebel Roundball Tournament at Fairfax HS

Potomac, Stonewall at Boo Williams Tournament

MONDAY, DEC. 30

BOYS

Gar-Field, Colgan at James Monroe Tournament

Manassas Park at Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School

Stonewall at Lake Braddock Tournament

John Paul the Great at Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament

GIRLS

Osbourn Park, Colgan at Title IX Classic, DC Armory

