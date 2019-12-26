THURSDAY, DEC. 26
BOYS
Glory Days Grill Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock HS
Stonewall Jackson vs. Stone Bridge, 5:45 p.m.
Hylton vs. Lake Braddock, 7:30 p.m.
Bulldog Bash at Westfield HS
Battlefield vs. Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Seton vs. Westfield, 7 p.m.
Governor’s Challenge, Salisbury (MD)
Lingamore at Osbourn Park, 3:15 p.m.
Potomac vs. Oakdale (MD), 5 p.m.
Joe Cascio Basketball Tournament at Falls Church High School
Herndon vs. Forest Park, 2:15 p.m.
Henrico Holiday Hoops
Woodbridge vs. JR Tucker, 4 p.m.
George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield HS
Osbourn vs. Colonial Forge, 1 p.m.
GIRLS
Rebel Roundball Tournament at Fairfax HS
Battlefield vs. Fairfax, 7:15 p.m.
Oakton Holiday Classic
Patriot vs. Robinson, 6 p.m.
Potomac, Stonewall at Boo Williams Tournament
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
BOYS
E Z Stop Inaugural Christmas Shootout, New Richmond WV
Wyoming East vs. Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament
John Paul the Great at Oxon Hill, 1 p.m.
James Monroe High School Tournament
Brooke Point vs. Colgan, 1 p.m.
Courtland vs. Gar-Field, 3 p.m.
LC Bird Holiday Classic
Freedom vs. Lake Taylor, 4 p.m.
Bulldog Bash at Westfield HS
Yorktown vs. Seton, 3 p.m.
Battlefield vs. Robinson, 5 p.m.
Woodbridge at Henrico Tournament
Stonewall, Hylton at Glory Days Grill Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock HS
Osbourn at George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield HS
Potomac, Osbourn Park at Governors Challenge, Salisbury, MD
Forest Park at Joe Cascio Basketball Tournament at Falls Church High School
GIRLS
Battlefield at Rebel Roundball Tournament at Fairfax HS
Potomac, Stonewall at Boo Williams Tournament
Manassas Park High School Holiday Tournament
Hylton vs. Brentsville, 10 a.m.
Manassas Park vs. Kettle Run, 11:45 a.m.
Osbourn vs. Rock Ridge, 3:15 p.m.
Title IX Classic at DC Armory
Colgan vs. Nazareth (NY), noon
Osbourn Park vs. Parkdale
Oakton Holiday Classic
Patriot vs. Lake Braddock, 2:30 p.m.
LC Bird Holiday Classic
Freedom vs. Urbana, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
BOYS
E Z Stop Inaugural Christmas Shootout, New Richmond WV
Westside vs. Patriot, 7:30 p.m.
Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School
Manassas Park vs. Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
LC Bird Holiday Classic
LC Bird vs. Freedom, 8 p.m.
Woodbridge at Henrico Tournament
Osbourn at George Long Holiday Hoops Tournament at Wakefield HS
Gar-Field, Colgan at James Monroe Tournament
Stonewall, Hylton at Glory Days Grill Tournament of Champions at Lake Braddock HS
Battlefield, Seton at Westfield Tournament
Forest Park at Joe Cascio Basketball Tournament at Falls Church High School
John Paul the Great at Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament
GIRLS
Oakton Holiday Classic
Patriot vs. South County, 2:30 p.m.
LC Bird Holiday Classic
LC Bird vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.
Brentsville, Hylton, Osbourn, Manassas Park at Manassas Park High School Holiday Tournament
Osbourn Park, Colgan at Title IX Classic, DC Armory
Battlefield at Rebel Roundball Tournament at Fairfax HS
Potomac, Stonewall at Boo Williams Tournament
MONDAY, DEC. 30
BOYS
Gar-Field, Colgan at James Monroe Tournament
Manassas Park at Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg High School
Stonewall at Lake Braddock Tournament
John Paul the Great at Mount Vernon Holiday Basketball Tournament
GIRLS
Osbourn Park, Colgan at Title IX Classic, DC Armory
