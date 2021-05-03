JAKE AGNOS
High school: Battlefield (2016)
College: East Carolina
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Major League organization: New York Yankees (fourth round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)
2021 team: TBD
2019 teams: Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Yankees (Fla) and Single-A short-season Staten Island (N.Y)
CHARLES HALL
High school: Forest Park (2012)
College: Tusculum (TN)
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Oakland A’s (33rd round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)
2021 team: High-A Lansing (MI)
2019 teams: Rookie Arizona League and Double-A Midland
DYLAN HALL
High school: Mountain View 2016
College: Central Oklahoma
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: New York Mets (signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Mets in 2020)
2021 team: Low-A St. Lucie (FL)
NICK WELLS
High school: Battlefield (2014)
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Major League organizations: Toronto Blue Jays (third-round pick in 2014 MLB Draft); Seattle Mariners (traded to Mariners from Toronto July 31, 2015); Washington Nationals (acquired in a trade from Seattle May 4, 2019)
2021 team: Double-A Harrisburg
2019 teams: Single-A Modesto and Single-A Hagerstown
BRANDON WITHERS
High school: Osbourn (2012)
College: James Madison University
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Oakland A’s (31st round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)
2021 team: TBD. For the time being, Withers is at the A's spring training facility in Arizona.
2019 team: Single-A Beloit
