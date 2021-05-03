Hall, Charles.jpg

Forest Park HS graduate Charles Hall (Oakland A's)

 Oakland A's

JAKE AGNOS

High school: Battlefield (2016)

College: East Carolina

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Major League organization: New York Yankees (fourth round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)

2021 team: TBD

2019 teams: Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Yankees (Fla) and Single-A short-season Staten Island (N.Y)

CHARLES HALL

High school: Forest Park (2012)

College: Tusculum (TN)

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Major League organization: Oakland A’s (33rd round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)

2021 team: High-A Lansing (MI)

2019 teams: Rookie Arizona League and Double-A Midland

DYLAN HALL

High school: Mountain View 2016

College: Central Oklahoma

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Major League organization: New York Mets (signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Mets in 2020)

2021 team: Low-A St. Lucie (FL)

NICK WELLS

High school: Battlefield (2014)

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Major League organizations: Toronto Blue Jays (third-round pick in 2014 MLB Draft); Seattle Mariners (traded to Mariners from Toronto July 31, 2015); Washington Nationals (acquired in a trade from Seattle May 4, 2019)

2021 team: Double-A Harrisburg 

2019 teams: Single-A Modesto and Single-A Hagerstown

BRANDON WITHERS

High school: Osbourn (2012)

College: James Madison University

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Major League organization: Oakland A’s (31st round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)

2021 team: TBD. For the time being, Withers is at the A's spring training facility in Arizona. 

2019 team: Single-A Beloit

 

