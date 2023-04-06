JAKE AGNOS

High school: Battlefield (2016)

College: East Carolina

Position: Left-handed pitcher

Major League organization: New York Yankees (fourth round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)

2023 team: Low-A Tampa

2022 team: Missed second straight season recovering from Tommy John surgery done in May, 2021. 

ZACH AGNOS

High school: Battlefield (2019)

College: East Carolina

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Major League organization: Colorado Rockies (10th round pick in 2022 MLB Draft)

2023 team: Low-A Fresno (CA)

2022 team: Rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rockies (0-0 in one game with a 9.00 ERA with one strikeout in one inning.) 

MAGNUS ELLERTS

High school: Woodbridge (2019)

College: Florida Southwestern

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Major League organization: Cleveland Guardians (11th round pick in 2022 MLB Draft)

2023 team: Low-A Lynchburg 

2022 team: Did not pitch in any professional games after signing

CHARLES HALL

High school: Forest Park (2012)

College: Tusculum (TN)

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Major League organization: Oakland A’s (33rd round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)

2023 team: Double-A Midland

2022 team: Double-A Midland (2-2 record, 2.90 ERA, 40.1 innings, 54 strikeouts)

KEAGAN MCGINNIS

High school: Battlefield (2016)

College: George Washington University

Position: Right-handed pitcher

2023 team: Billings of the independent Pioneer League 

2022 team: Idaho Falls of Pioneer League (3-2, 4.42 ERA, 41 games, 57 innings, 74 strikeouts, 33 walks)

FOX SEMONES

High school: Hylton (2016)

College: James Madison University

Position: Infielder

2023 team: High-A Hillstop

2022 teams: Class A Hillstop and Visalia, rookie-level Arizona Complex League (hit .228 combined with four homers and 24 RBI in 114 total games)

KYLE WHITTEN

High school: Osbourn Park (2017)

College: Virginia

Position: Right-handed pitcher

Major League organization: Tampa Bay Rays (signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2021)

2023 team: High-A Bowling Green

2022 teams: Class A Charleston (SC) and Bowling Green (KY): (Posted combined 5-2 record with 3.12 ERA in 38 games and 57.2 innings and 52 strikeouts)

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.