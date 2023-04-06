JAKE AGNOS
High school: Battlefield (2016)
College: East Carolina
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Major League organization: New York Yankees (fourth round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)
2023 team: Low-A Tampa
2022 team: Missed second straight season recovering from Tommy John surgery done in May, 2021.
ZACH AGNOS
High school: Battlefield (2019)
College: East Carolina
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Colorado Rockies (10th round pick in 2022 MLB Draft)
2023 team: Low-A Fresno (CA)
2022 team: Rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rockies (0-0 in one game with a 9.00 ERA with one strikeout in one inning.)
MAGNUS ELLERTS
High school: Woodbridge (2019)
College: Florida Southwestern
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Cleveland Guardians (11th round pick in 2022 MLB Draft)
2023 team: Low-A Lynchburg
2022 team: Did not pitch in any professional games after signing
CHARLES HALL
High school: Forest Park (2012)
College: Tusculum (TN)
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Oakland A’s (33rd round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)
2023 team: Double-A Midland
2022 team: Double-A Midland (2-2 record, 2.90 ERA, 40.1 innings, 54 strikeouts)
KEAGAN MCGINNIS
High school: Battlefield (2016)
College: George Washington University
Position: Right-handed pitcher
2023 team: Billings of the independent Pioneer League
2022 team: Idaho Falls of Pioneer League (3-2, 4.42 ERA, 41 games, 57 innings, 74 strikeouts, 33 walks)
FOX SEMONES
High school: Hylton (2016)
College: James Madison University
Position: Infielder
2023 team: High-A Hillstop
2022 teams: Class A Hillstop and Visalia, rookie-level Arizona Complex League (hit .228 combined with four homers and 24 RBI in 114 total games)
KYLE WHITTEN
High school: Osbourn Park (2017)
College: Virginia
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Tampa Bay Rays (signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2021)
2023 team: High-A Bowling Green
2022 teams: Class A Charleston (SC) and Bowling Green (KY): (Posted combined 5-2 record with 3.12 ERA in 38 games and 57.2 innings and 52 strikeouts)
