JAKE AGNOS
High school: Battlefield (2016)
College: East Carolina
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Major League organization: New York Yankees (fourth round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)
2022 team: Not assigned to a minor-league affiliate yet as Agnos continues to rehab from having Tommy John surgery in May, 2021
2021 team: Missed the season after having Tommy John surgery.
ALEC BETTINGER
High school: Hylton (2013)
College: Virginia
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Milwaukee Brewers (10th round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)
2022 team: Triple-A Nashville
2021 teams: Triple-A Nashville (3-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 98 strikeouts and 26 walks in 21 games and 96.2 innings); Milwaukee (0-1 with a 13.50 ERA and five strikeouts and three walks in four games and 10 innings)
CHARLES HALL
High school: Forest Park (2012)
College: Tusculum (TN)
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Oakland A’s (33rd round pick in 2019 MLB Draft)
2022 team: TBD. It was announced Feb. 4 that Hall was in violation of the minor league drug program and would be suspended for 50 games for a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
2021 team: Single-A Lansing (6-3, 2.11 ERA with 12 saves and 79 strikeouts and 21 walks in 43 games and 64 innings)
ANDRE SCRUBB
High school: Hylton (2013)
College: High Point
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Houston Astros (On July 25, 2019, Houston traded 1B Tyler White to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Scrubb)
2022 team: Triple-A Sugar Land placed Scrubb on the 60-day injured list April 5.
2021 teams: Triple-A Sugar Land (0-0, 1.69 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 13 walks in 16 games and 16 innings), Houston (1-1, 5.03 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 14 walks in 18 games and 19.2 innings)
FOX SEMONES
High school: Hylton (2016)
College: James Madison University
Position: Infielder/outfielder
2022 team: Ogden Raptors of the independent Pioneer League
2021 team: JMU (hit .282 with 15 runs scored in 21 games before wrist surgery ended his season)
NICK WELLS
High school: Battlefield (2014)
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Washington Nationals (On May 4, 2019, Washington traded RHP Austin Adams to the Seattle Mariners for Wells)
2022 team: TBD
2021 teams: Double-A Harrisburg (0-0, 2.12 ERA with 20 strikeouts and five walks in 10 games and 17 innings), Triple-A Rochester (0-3, 6.47 ERA with 29 strikeouts and 23 walks in 22 games and 32 innings)
KYLE WHITTEN
High school: Osbourn Park (2017)
College: Virginia
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Tampa Bay Rays (signed as an undrafted rookie free agent
2022 team: Single-A Charleston (SC)
2021 team: Rookie-level FCL Rays (1-1, 1.50 ERA with seven strikeouts and two walks in six games and six innings)
BRANDON WITHERS
High school: Osbourn (2012)
College: James Madison University
Position: Right-handed pitcher
Major League organization: Oakland A’s (31st round pick in 2017 MLB Draft)
2022 team: TBD. Withers is rehabbing from thoracic outlet surgery until at least June
2021 team: Single-A Lansing (3-2, 4.39 ERA with 72 strikeouts and 22 walks in 35 games and 55.1 innings)
