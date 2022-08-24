BATTLEFIELD
School opened: 2004
Colors: Purple, Black, and Silver
Head coach: Greg Hatfield (Second year, 13-1)
2021 overall record: 13-1
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Duke freshman defensive end Wesley Williams, University of Richmond defensive lineman Ryan Coll
BRENTSVILLE
School opened: 1929
Colors: Orange and Black
Head coach: Loren White (Third year, 16-5)
2021 overall record: 11-3
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Classification: Northwestern District/Class 3, Region B
Notable football alumni: John Cowne, a center who was a replacement player for the 1987 Washington Redskins
COLGAN
School opened: 2016
Colors: Blue, Shark Grey and Caribbean Blue
Head coach: Reggie Scott (First year)
2021 overall record: 0-10
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: ODU linebacker John Cook, East Tennessee State offensive lineman Stephen Flores, Howard defensive lineman Darrian Brokenburr
FOREST PARK
School opened: 2000
Colors: Royal Blue, Kelly Green
Head coach: John Robinette (Fifth year, 14-24)
2021 overall record: 5-6
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Boston College defensive lineman Gilbert Tongrongou, North Carolina State offensive guard Chandler Zavala
FREEDOM
School opened: 2004
Colors: Black and Gold
Head coach: Darryl Overton (Eighth year, 59-20)
2021 overall record: 10-3
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL lineman Howard Jones; Virginia Tech lineman Josh Fuga, Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher
GAINESVILLE
School opened: 2021
Colors: Scarlet red, grey and black
Head coach: Dan Bruton (Second year)
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Note: Second-year high school will play its first varsity season in 2022
GAR-FIELD
School opened: 1953
Colors: Red, White and Blue
Head coach: Tony Keiling (Sixth year, 21-28)
2021 overall record: 5-6
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Jeff Nixon and Clint Sintim
HYLTON
School opened: 1991
Colors: Blue and Gold
Head coach: Nate Murphy (Third year, 7-10)
2021 overall record: 3-7
Last playoff appearance: 2019
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Ahmad Brooks and Deon Butler
JOHN PAUL THE GREAT
School opened: 2008
Colors: Black, White, Green
Head coach: Don Turner (Fifth year, 7-25)
2021 overall record: 1-8
Last playoff appearance: 2015
Classification: Independent/VISAA Division I
Notable football alumni: University of Virginia tight end Michael Kosar
OSBOURN
School opened: 1977
Colors: Navy Blue and Gray
Head coach: Cortez Whiting (Sixth year, 17-31)
2021 overall record: 8-4
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Brandon Hogan, former Group AAA player of the year and NFL player; BC Lions wide receiver Lucky Whitehead
OSBOURN PARK
School opened: 1975
Colors: Royal Blue and Gold
Head coach: Marsel Wells (First year)
2021 overall record: 2-8
Last playoff appearance: 2009
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: James Madison University offensive lineman Isaac Owusu-Appiah, Anthony Bratton, all-American at Delaware who went to training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2011; Jimmy Kibble, all-conference kicker at Va. Tech who had tryouts with various NFL teams
PATRIOT
School opened: 2011
Colors: Red, Silver and Blue
Head coach: Sean Finnerty (Fourth year, 22-8)
2021 overall record: 7-4
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: South Carolina lineman Jakai Moore, Virginia Tech defensive back Jalen Stroman
POTOMAC
School opened: 1979
Colors: Navy, Columbia Blue, and White
Head coach: Jajuan Johnson (Second year, 4-5)
2021 overall record: 4-5
Last playoff appearance: 2014
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Tommy Thigpen and Craig Novitsky
QUANTICO
School opened: 1961
Colors: Scarlet and Gold
Head coach: Steve Casner.
2021 overall record: (did not play)
Last playoff appearance: 2017
Classification: Virginia Independent Schools Football League Division I (eight-man football)
UNITY REED
School opened: 1964
Colors: Maroon, Gold and White
Head coach: Carroll Walker (Sixth year, 23-26)
2021 overall record: 6-6
Last playoff appearance: 2021
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Buffalo Bills' lineman Tim Settle, Chicago Bears' cornerback Greg Stroman, former NFL players Ryan Williams and Case deBruijn
WOODBRIDGE
School opened: 1964
Colors: Green and Gold
Head coach: Jimmy Longerbeam (Second year, 4-6)
2021 overall record: 4-6
Last playoff appearance: 2017
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Tennessee Titans' defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand; former NFL players Russell Davis, Tony Lilly and Matt Lehr
