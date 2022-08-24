BATTLEFIELD

School opened: 2004

Colors: Purple, Black, and Silver

Head coach: Greg Hatfield (Second year, 13-1)

2021 overall record: 13-1

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Duke freshman defensive end Wesley Williams, University of Richmond defensive lineman Ryan Coll

BRENTSVILLE

School opened: 1929

Colors: Orange and Black

Head coach: Loren White (Third year, 16-5)

2021 overall record: 11-3

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Classification: Northwestern District/Class 3, Region B

Notable football alumni: John Cowne, a center who was a replacement player for the 1987 Washington Redskins

COLGAN

School opened: 2016

Colors: Blue, Shark Grey and Caribbean Blue

Head coach: Reggie Scott (First year)

2021 overall record: 0-10

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: ODU linebacker John Cook, East Tennessee State offensive lineman Stephen Flores, Howard defensive lineman Darrian Brokenburr

FOREST PARK

School opened: 2000

Colors: Royal Blue, Kelly Green

Head coach: John Robinette (Fifth year, 14-24)

2021 overall record: 5-6

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Boston College defensive lineman Gilbert Tongrongou, North Carolina State offensive guard Chandler Zavala

FREEDOM

School opened: 2004

Colors: Black and Gold

Head coach: Darryl Overton (Eighth year, 59-20)

2021 overall record: 10-3

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL lineman Howard Jones; Virginia Tech lineman Josh Fuga, Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher

GAINESVILLE

School opened: 2021

Colors: Scarlet red, grey and black

Head coach: Dan Bruton (Second year)

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Note: Second-year high school will play its first varsity season in 2022

GAR-FIELD

School opened: 1953

Colors: Red, White and Blue

Head coach: Tony Keiling (Sixth year, 21-28)

2021 overall record: 5-6

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Jeff Nixon and Clint Sintim

HYLTON

School opened: 1991

Colors: Blue and Gold

Head coach: Nate Murphy (Third year, 7-10)

2021 overall record: 3-7

Last playoff appearance: 2019

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Ahmad Brooks and Deon Butler

JOHN PAUL THE GREAT

School opened: 2008

Colors: Black, White, Green

Head coach: Don Turner (Fifth year, 7-25)

2021 overall record: 1-8

Last playoff appearance: 2015

Classification: Independent/VISAA Division I

Notable football alumni: University of Virginia tight end Michael Kosar

OSBOURN

School opened: 1977

Colors: Navy Blue and Gray

Head coach: Cortez Whiting (Sixth year, 17-31)

2021 overall record: 8-4

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Brandon Hogan, former Group AAA player of the year and NFL player; BC Lions wide receiver Lucky Whitehead

OSBOURN PARK

School opened: 1975

Colors: Royal Blue and Gold

Head coach: Marsel Wells (First year)

2021 overall record: 2-8

Last playoff appearance: 2009

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: James Madison University offensive lineman Isaac Owusu-Appiah, Anthony Bratton, all-American at Delaware who went to training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2011; Jimmy Kibble, all-conference kicker at Va. Tech who had tryouts with various NFL teams

Manassas Park High School cancels 2022 football season Dan Forgas called it a tough message to send. But he had no other choice.

Randy Starks believed it was time to move on from Manassas Park After seeing the numbers dwindle at football practice, Randy Starks knew there was no chance for Manassas Park High School to field a football team.

PATRIOT

School opened: 2011

Colors: Red, Silver and Blue

Head coach: Sean Finnerty (Fourth year, 22-8)

2021 overall record: 7-4

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: South Carolina lineman Jakai Moore, Virginia Tech defensive back Jalen Stroman

POTOMAC

School opened: 1979

Colors: Navy, Columbia Blue, and White

Head coach: Jajuan Johnson (Second year, 4-5)

2021 overall record: 4-5

Last playoff appearance: 2014

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Tommy Thigpen and Craig Novitsky

QUANTICO

School opened: 1961

Colors: Scarlet and Gold

Head coach: Steve Casner.

2021 overall record: (did not play)

Last playoff appearance: 2017

Classification: Virginia Independent Schools Football League Division I (eight-man football)

UNITY REED

School opened: 1964

Colors: Maroon, Gold and White

Head coach: Carroll Walker (Sixth year, 23-26)

2021 overall record: 6-6

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Buffalo Bills' lineman Tim Settle, Chicago Bears' cornerback Greg Stroman, former NFL players Ryan Williams and Case deBruijn

WOODBRIDGE

School opened: 1964

Colors: Green and Gold

Head coach: Jimmy Longerbeam (Second year, 4-6)

2021 overall record: 4-6

Last playoff appearance: 2017

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Tennessee Titans' defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand; former NFL players Russell Davis, Tony Lilly and Matt Lehr