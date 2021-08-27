BATTLEFIELD
School opened: 2004
Colors: Purple, Black, and Silver
Head coach: Greg Hatfield (First year)
2020 overall record: 5-2
Last playoff appearance: 2020
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: University of Richmond defensive lineman Ryan Coll; James Madison University running back/linebacker Matt Binkowski
BRENTSVILLE
School opened: 1929
Colors: Orange and Black
Head coach: Loren White (First year)
2020 overall record: 5-2
Last playoff appearance: 2020
Classification: Northwestern District/Class 3, Region B
Notable football alumni: John Cowne, a center who was a replacement player for the 1987 Washington Redskins
COLGAN
School opened: 2016
Colors: Blue, Shark Grey and Caribbean Blue
Head coach: Steve Baudendistel (Sixth year, 9-27)
2020 overall record: 0-6
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: ODU linebacker John Cook, Howard defensive lineman Darrian Brokenburr, JMU defensive back Chase Lundy
FOREST PARK
School opened: 2000
Colors: Royal Blue, Kelly Green
Head coach: John Robinette (Fourth year, 9-18)
2020 overall record: 3-4
Last playoff appearance: 2015
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Norfolk State defensive back Kameron Lewis
FREEDOM
School opened: 2004
Colors: Black and Gold
Head coach: Darryl Overton (Seventh year, 49-17)
2020 overall record: 3-3
Last playoff appearance: 2019
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL lineman Howard Jones; Virginia Tech lineman Josh Fuga, Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher
GAINESVILLE
School opened: 2021
Colors: Scarlet red, grey and black
Head coach: Dan Bruton (First year)
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Note: First-year high school is only playing a junior varsity and freshman schedule since it has no senior class.
GAR-FIELD
School opened: 1953
Colors: Red, White and Blue
Head coach: Tony Keiling (Fifth year, 16-22)
2020 overall record: 6-1
Last playoff appearance: 2020
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Jeff Nixon and Clint Sintim
HYLTON
School opened: 1991
Colors: Blue and Gold
Head coach: Nate Murphy (Second year, 4-3)
2020 overall record: 4-3
Last playoff appearance: 2019
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Ahmad Brooks and Deon Butler
JOHN PAUL
School opened: 2008
Colors: Black, White, Green
Head coach: Don Turner (Fourth year, 6-17)
2020 overall record: 1-4
Last playoff appearance: 2015
Classification: Independent/VISAA Division I
Notable football alumni: University of Virginia tight end Michael Kosar
MANASSAS PARK
School opened: 1976
Colors: Black and Vegas Gold
Head coach: Randy Starks (First year)
2020 overall record: 1-6
Last playoff appearance: 2012
Classification: Northwestern District/Class 3, Region B
Notable football alumni: Zach Terrell, former Group A player of the year who was all-conference at Liberty
OSBOURN
School opened: 1977
Colors: Navy Blue and Gray
Head coach: Cortez Whiting (Fifth year, 9-27)
2020 overall record: 4-2
Last playoff appearance: 2011
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Brandon Hogan, former Group AAA player of the year and NFL player; BC Lions wide receiver Lucky Whitehead
OSBOURN PARK
School opened: 1975
Colors: Royal Blue and Gold
Head coach: Reggie Scott (First year)
2020 overall record: 0-7
Last playoff appearance: 2009
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Anthony Bratton, all-American at Delaware who went to training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2011; Jimmy Kibble, all-conference kicker at Va. Tech who had tryouts with various NFL teams
PATRIOT
School opened: 2011
Colors: Red, Silver and Blue
Head coach: Sean Finnerty (Third year, 15-4)
2020 overall record: 5-2
Last playoff appearance: 2020
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: South Carolina lineman Jakai Moore, Indiana running back Tim Baldwin Jr.
POTOMAC
School opened: 1979
Colors: Navy, Columbia Blue, and White
Head coach: Jajuan Johnson (First year)
2020 overall record: 4-2
Last playoff appearance: 2014
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Tommy Thigpen and Craig Novitsky
UNITY REED
School opened: 1964
Colors: Maroon, Gold and White
Head coach: Carroll Walker (Fifth year, 17-20)
2020 overall record: 1-4
Last playoff appearance: 2019
Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Washington Football Team defensive lineman Tim Settle; former NFL players Greg Stroman, Ryan Williams and Case deBruijn
WOODBRIDGE
School opened: 1964
Colors: Green and Gold
Head coach: Jimmy Longerbeam (First year)
2020 overall record: 1-5
Last playoff appearance: 2017
Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B
Notable football alumni: Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand; former NFL players Russell Davis, Tony Lilly and Matt Lehr
