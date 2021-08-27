Woodbridge football stadium.jpg

It was cold but colorful a few hours prior to Woodbridge's game against Mount Vernon on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

 Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BATTLEFIELD

School opened: 2004

Colors: Purple, Black, and Silver

Head coach: Greg Hatfield (First year)

2020 overall record: 5-2

Last playoff appearance: 2020

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: University of Richmond defensive lineman Ryan Coll; James Madison University running back/linebacker Matt Binkowski

BRENTSVILLE

School opened: 1929

Colors: Orange and Black

Head coach: Loren White (First year)

2020 overall record: 5-2

Last playoff appearance: 2020

Classification: Northwestern District/Class 3, Region B

Notable football alumni: John Cowne, a center who was a replacement player for the 1987 Washington Redskins

COLGAN

School opened: 2016

Colors: Blue, Shark Grey and Caribbean Blue

Head coach: Steve Baudendistel (Sixth year, 9-27)

2020 overall record: 0-6

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: ODU linebacker John Cook, Howard defensive lineman Darrian Brokenburr, JMU defensive back Chase Lundy

FOREST PARK

School opened: 2000

Colors: Royal Blue, Kelly Green

Head coach: John Robinette (Fourth year, 9-18)

2020 overall record: 3-4

Last playoff appearance: 2015

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Norfolk State defensive back Kameron Lewis

FREEDOM

School opened: 2004

Colors: Black and Gold

Head coach: Darryl Overton (Seventh year, 49-17)

2020 overall record: 3-3

Last playoff appearance: 2019

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL lineman Howard Jones; Virginia Tech lineman Josh Fuga, Syracuse wide receiver Umari Hatcher

GAINESVILLE

School opened: 2021

Colors: Scarlet red, grey and black

Head coach: Dan Bruton (First year)

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Note: First-year high school is only playing a junior varsity and freshman schedule since it has no senior class.

GAR-FIELD

School opened: 1953

Colors: Red, White and Blue

Head coach: Tony Keiling (Fifth year, 16-22)

2020 overall record: 6-1

Last playoff appearance: 2020

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Jeff Nixon and Clint Sintim

HYLTON

School opened: 1991

Colors: Blue and Gold

Head coach: Nate Murphy (Second year, 4-3)

2020 overall record: 4-3

Last playoff appearance: 2019

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Ahmad Brooks and Deon Butler

JOHN PAUL

School opened: 2008

Colors: Black, White, Green

Head coach: Don Turner (Fourth year, 6-17)

2020 overall record: 1-4

Last playoff appearance: 2015

Classification: Independent/VISAA Division I

Notable football alumni: University of Virginia tight end Michael Kosar

MANASSAS PARK

School opened: 1976

Colors: Black and Vegas Gold

Head coach: Randy Starks (First year)

2020 overall record: 1-6

Last playoff appearance: 2012

Classification: Northwestern District/Class 3, Region B

Notable football alumni: Zach Terrell, former Group A player of the year who was all-conference at Liberty

OSBOURN

School opened: 1977

Colors: Navy Blue and Gray

Head coach: Cortez Whiting (Fifth year, 9-27)

2020 overall record: 4-2

Last playoff appearance: 2011

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Brandon Hogan, former Group AAA player of the year and NFL player; BC Lions wide receiver Lucky Whitehead

OSBOURN PARK

School opened: 1975

Colors: Royal Blue and Gold

Head coach: Reggie Scott (First year)

2020 overall record: 0-7

Last playoff appearance: 2009

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Anthony Bratton, all-American at Delaware who went to training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2011; Jimmy Kibble, all-conference kicker at Va. Tech who had tryouts with various NFL teams

PATRIOT

School opened: 2011

Colors: Red, Silver and Blue

Head coach: Sean Finnerty (Third year, 15-4)

2020 overall record: 5-2

Last playoff appearance: 2020

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: South Carolina lineman Jakai Moore, Indiana running back Tim Baldwin Jr.

POTOMAC

School opened: 1979

Colors: Navy, Columbia Blue, and White

Head coach: Jajuan Johnson (First year)

2020 overall record: 4-2

Last playoff appearance: 2014

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Former NFL players Tommy Thigpen and Craig Novitsky

UNITY REED

School opened: 1964

Colors: Maroon, Gold and White

Head coach: Carroll Walker (Fifth year, 17-20)

2020 overall record: 1-4

Last playoff appearance: 2019

Classification: Cedar Run District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Washington Football Team defensive lineman Tim Settle; former NFL players Greg Stroman, Ryan Williams and Case deBruijn

WOODBRIDGE

School opened: 1964

Colors: Green and Gold

Head coach: Jimmy Longerbeam (First year)

2020 overall record: 1-5

Last playoff appearance: 2017

Classification: Cardinal District/Class 6, Region B

Notable football alumni: Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand; former NFL players Russell Davis, Tony Lilly and Matt Lehr

David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa.com.

