Here’s a list of which varsity and junior varsity teams each high school is fielding for the spring sports season. Spring sports are boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and baseball and softball. Track and tennis are varsity only.

CARDINAL DISTRICT

Colgan: Has a team in each sport for varsity and junior varsity

Forest Park: Has a team in each varsity sport; does not have junior varsity girls lacrosse or girls soccer

Freedom-Woodbridge: Has no varsity girls lacrosse, baseball or softball; only has junior varsity softball and boys soccer

Gar-Field: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity boys and girls lacrosse or softball

Hylton: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity baseball or softball

Potomac: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity baseball, girls soccer, girls lacrosse

Woodbridge: Has a team in each sport for varsity and junior varsity

CEDAR RUN DISTRICT

Battlefield: Has a team in each sport for varsity and junior varsity

Gainesville: Has a team in each varsity sport; only has junior varsity baseball

Osbourn: Has a team in each varsity sport; has no junior varsity softball, baseball and girls soccer

Osbourn Park: Has a team in each varsity sport; has no junior varsity softball and girls lacrosse

Patriot: Has a team in each varsity sport; has no junior varsity softball

Unity Reed: Has no varsity boys lacrosse, softball and girls soccer; Only has junior varsity boys soccer and softball

OTHERS

Brentsville: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity softball

Manassas Park: No varsity softball; no junior varsity baseball, softball and girls soccer 

David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa.com. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com

