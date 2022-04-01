Here’s a list of which varsity and junior varsity teams each high school is fielding for the spring sports season. Spring sports are boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and baseball and softball. Track and tennis are varsity only.
CARDINAL DISTRICT
Colgan: Has a team in each sport for varsity and junior varsity
Forest Park: Has a team in each varsity sport; does not have junior varsity girls lacrosse or girls soccer
Freedom-Woodbridge: Has no varsity girls lacrosse, baseball or softball; only has junior varsity softball and boys soccer
Gar-Field: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity boys and girls lacrosse or softball
Hylton: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity baseball or softball
Potomac: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity baseball, girls soccer, girls lacrosse
Woodbridge: Has a team in each sport for varsity and junior varsity
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
Battlefield: Has a team in each sport for varsity and junior varsity
Gainesville: Has a team in each varsity sport; only has junior varsity baseball
Osbourn: Has a team in each varsity sport; has no junior varsity softball, baseball and girls soccer
Osbourn Park: Has a team in each varsity sport; has no junior varsity softball and girls lacrosse
Patriot: Has a team in each varsity sport; has no junior varsity softball
Unity Reed: Has no varsity boys lacrosse, softball and girls soccer; Only has junior varsity boys soccer and softball
OTHERS
Brentsville: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity softball
Manassas Park: No varsity softball; no junior varsity baseball, softball and girls soccer
