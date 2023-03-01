Here’s a list of which varsity and junior varsity teams each high school is fielding for the spring sports season. Spring sports are boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and baseball and softball. Track and tennis are varsity only.
Only Colgan, Gainesville and Battlefield have teams in all sports at both levels.
CARDINAL DISTRICT
Colgan: Has a team in each sport for varsity and junior varsity
Forest Park: Has a team in each varsity sport; does not have junior varsity girls lacrosse
Freedom-Woodbridge: Has no varsity girls lacrosse; has no junior varsity baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse and girls soccer
Gar-Field: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity boys baseball, softball, girls lacrosse
Hylton: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity baseball or girls soccer
Potomac: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity baseball and girls lacrosse
Woodbridge: Has a team in each sport for varsity; has no junior varsity boys lacrosse
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
Battlefield: Has a team in each sport for varsity and junior varsity
Gainesville: Has a team in each sport for varsity and junior varsity
Osbourn: Has a team in each varsity sport; has no junior varsity softball, baseball and boys lacrosse
Osbourn Park: Has a team in each varsity sport; has no junior varsity softball and girls lacrosse
Patriot: Has a team in each varsity sport; has no junior varsity softball
Unity Reed: Has no varsity girls lacrosse and girls soccer; has no junior varsity boys and girls lacrosse, baseball and softball
OTHERS
Brentsville: Has a team in each varsity sport; no junior varsity softball
Manassas Park: No varsity boys and girls lacrosse and boys and girls tennis; no junior varsity baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse and girls soccer.
