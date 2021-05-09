The turnover rate for high school coaching has increased over the years. Some of the common reasons, in no particular order, are:
• Added teaching responsibilities
• Family responsibilities
• Pay. In Prince William County, for example, each varsity head coach receives a set stipend that is paid in one lump sum on a specific date during their respective season. There is no extra compensation for a coach whose season may last longer than another coach’s season; every coach receives the same amount. In addition, if the head coach wants to add assistants on the varsity or lower levels, the money must come from the already allocated stipend.
• Struggling programs
• Over-involved parents and the push for college scholarships
When filling a head coaching position, high schools prefer to hire someone who can work in the building as a teacher or other employee. That allows the coach to establish a closer rapport with his or her athletes and keep a closer eye on them if questions arise.
Now that it’s more difficult to find teachers who are willing to coach as well, schools must look elsewhere. A number of schools have an even mix of head coaches in and out of the building.
