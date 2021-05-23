Why Colgan's Matthew Staton and Forest Park's Sherry Saeed are friends first, tennis rivals second

One day in fall 2016, Syd Staton asked Adrian Zahand at the Montclair Country Club to recommend a suitable tennis partner for his son, Matthew. He needed someone the same age and with the same skill level to raise his level of play.
Zahand knew the right person: Shaharyar Saeed. Saeed had become a regular at Montclair after his dad took him there for lessons. The coaches immediately noticed his potential and continued to work with him.
When they faced each other for the first time, Saeed, who goes by Sherry, beat Staton convincingly, 6-1, 6-0. Syd, for one, did not expect an immediate rematch based on the outcome.
But the next day, Saeed’s father contacted Syd with a surprising request: Could the two boys play again as soon as possible? Saeed even offered to bring his son to the courts 30 minutes away near the Staton’s home in Bristow.
“With such a lopsided score, this is not something that would normally happen with junior parents and kids,” Syd said. “Saeed was so gracious and encouraged the boys to continue to play together while Matthew progressed.”
Saeed beat Staton in their next match as well, but both results took a backseat to more important developments. The matches helped both boys. Saeed pushed Staton and vice versa with no hard feelings afterward.
“It’s hard to find good players around here,” said Saeed Minhas, Sherry’s father. “The point was not who won or lost.”
The matches also helped forge a friendship and elevate the two, now 15-year-old freshmen, to state and national prominence.
For the class of 2024, Staton, who attends Colgan, is ranked the No. 1 boys player in Virginia and No. 24 in the country, while Saeed (Forest Park) is ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 35 nationally, according to tennisrecruiting.net.
“This was the best opportunity for us,” Minhas said.
To this day, Syd is grateful for Minhas’ gesture to bring the boys back together so quickly.
“Saeed could have partnered Sherry with any of the other higher-ranked players, but he and Sherry stuck with us,” Syd said. “Our family will always be grateful. Throughout these years, our families became close and we continue to enjoy this journey together.”
ON THE RISE
Prince William County is not known as a high school tennis hotbed.
Brentsville is the only local high school to produce an individual singles boys or girls champion or doubles champion. Tim Hess and Doug Laughin claimed Group A boys individual titles in 1972 and 1973, according to the Virginia High School League.
Brentsville also won state boys doubles titles in 1972, 1973 and 1975.
Since Brentsville’s run, only three local players have reached the state individual boys or girls finals: Brentsville’s Mark Spencer in 1975, Osbourn’s Jamie Larson in 1996 and Stonewall Jackson’s Jimmy Davis in 2010. Boys teams from Potomac (1986) and Woodbridge (1991, 1992) have advanced to the Group AAA state doubles finals.
Fairfax County and the Richmond area, meanwhile, have produced the past 10 individual boys state champs at the highest classification level.
This season is even more challenging with numbers down at most county schools due to COVID-19 concerns.
Granted, Saeed and Staton are still in their first year of high school. And neither is making any bold predictions about future success. But there’s no doubt the two have the ability to end the area’s nearly 50-year-old state championship drought at some point in their high school careers.
Jasen Viggiani has coached high school tennis in the county for 20 years, including the past five years at Colgan. During that time, he said he’s never seen a more talented freshman than Staton.
He calls his play “breathtaking” and believes Staton is good enough to play for a quality Division I program right now.
At a tournament in November, Staton beat the No. 1 player from Division II Bluefield State, a formidable program that won its NCAA regional tournament this spring. At the same tournament, Staton also faced Virginia Tech freshman Alex Ix, rated the No. 3 player in Virginia coming out of high school. Staton pushed Ix to three sets before Ix made a strong comeback to win.
“When he hits the ball, it sounds so different,” Viggiani said. “It’s like watching or hearing someone hit a home run and you know it’s gone. Just the way the ball comes off the racket, there’s not a lot of time to react.”
Forest Park boys tennis coach Rae Costello feels the same way about Saeed.
“He has impressed me for some time now,” Costello said. “I've seen him develop as a tennis player over a few years now because we both play at Montclair Tennis Center and have frequently crossed paths. I'm practically awestruck by his skill level.”
Both boys are humble, respectful and mature teens who go out of their way to ensure others get credit without feeling entitled.
They also speak highly of each other. Saeed compliments Staton on his serve, calling it the best in the Mid-Atlantic. Staton demurs in response, saying, “I don’t know about that.”
Saeed also considers Staton’s forehand a huge asset in the way the ball flies off his racket and blisters the court with either a flat serve or one with heavy spin.
Staton praises Saeed’s ability to counterpunch in switching from defense to offense and how quickly he can pressure an opponent into a mistake. Staton also said Saeed is “evasive at the net.”
STARTING YOUNG
The two share a similar trajectory. They were born five days apart in December 2005 and have played tennis since they were 5.
Syd Staton played tennis in college and passed the love of the sport on to his son and his daughter, Emily, a junior at Colgan, where she’s the No. 1 singles player on the girls team.
As an eighth-grader, Staton spent the school year at the Smith Stearns Tennis Academy in Hilton Head, S.C., on a full scholarship. The opportunity gave Staton the chance to play against other high-level players in a competitive environment under top-flight instruction. Former Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion Stan Smith is one of the academy’s two founders.
Staton flourished at Smith Stearns, but his parents decided to bring him home in the wake of the pandemic. Syd and Karyn felt more comfortable having their son under their roof.
Both parents also liked the idea of Staton playing at Colgan for Viggiani. Emily did well there, and Syd and Karyn believed the same would happen for their son.
“From a competition standpoint and to stay relevant, Jasen understood what Matthew needed,” Syd said.
Although Staton plays in all of Colgan’s matches, he splits his weekly practice schedule among a tennis academy in McLean, Montclair Country Club and Colgan.
“That was a no-brainer,” Viggiani said about being flexible with Staton’s schedule. “What can I do for him as a player? Hit with me for the afternoon? That would get old real quick.”
Staton said it took time initially to adjust from Hilton Head to Colgan.
“It was such a big experience,” Staton said. “I was used to that environment. This place is my home and eventually things got back to normal. That was the best part.”
Colgan also appealed to the Statons for its performing arts specialty program. Staton plays the violin. The Statons’ base high school is Unity Reed, but Prince William County Public Schools allows incoming freshmen to enroll at a high school outside their zone if they are accepted into that school’s specialty program.
Staton also liked the chance to play tennis at the same school as his sister.
“He’s thriving,” Karyn Staton said. “He still stays in touch with the Hilton Head people. Being on the tennis team with his sister really energizes him.”
The Statons remain non-committal about whether Matthew will remain at Colgan for all four years. For now, they like it.
“We’re pleased with the path he is taking now,” Syd said.
Minhas said his son will remain in the area for his entire high school career primarily out of loyalty to Montclair Country Club. Saeed lives 10 minutes from the club in the Potomac High School district, but he is able to attend Forest Park by enrolling in its IT specialty program as a freshman.
“They’ve really supported us,” Minhas said of Montclair Country Club.
Minhas sparked his son’s interest in tennis while learning how to play at a public park in Montclair. As a native of Pakistan, Minhas had never held a tennis racket before coming to the United States.
Saeed watched his dad play and soon started hitting balls with him. In Pakistan, it is common for the father to make his first name his child’s last name. In this case, Saeed Minhas is the father and Shaharyar Saeed the son.
“I like the one-on-one,” Saeed said. “There’s no one else to lean on. All the pressure is on you.”
PROPER PERSPECTIVE
On Jan. 6, Minhas was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a condition that paralyzes the face. Knowing Minhas was confined to his home and ate only kosher meat due to his Muslim religion, Syd showed up one day with a full lamb he bought from an international food store in Woodbridge.
The gesture touched Minhas and was another reminder why their relationship with the Statons goes beyond tennis.
“This is a family thing,” Minhas said. “It’s not just the kids.”
With Karyn driving them to tournaments, the two boys have become successful doubles partners. They have won multiple Mid-Atlantic and national level championships. Their most recent win together was May 9 when they captured the L4 Boy’s 18’s USTA Mid-Atlantic Sectional Doubles tournament championship.
When they are not playing, they have started playing chess to bide their time at tournaments.
“We see ourselves as good people and good friends over being good tennis players,” Staton said.
The two are expected to compete for the Class 6, Region B individual title. (There is no district tournament this year due to the compressed schedule caused by the pandemic.) The region singles and doubles tournament is June 1-3.
Unlike past years, only the region champion advances to states. That means both players can’t qualify for states as individuals.
No worries there. The two never look too far ahead. Instead, they will invoke this catchphrase when they face each other: What happens on the court, stays on the court.
“In tennis anything can happen,” Staton said. “I won’t take anything for granted. If we see each other, it’s another match. It won’t affect our friendship. We value our friendship deeply.”
