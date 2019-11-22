Why Freedom's prolific offense is so difficult to stop

To properly comprehend the explosiveness of Freedom’s offense, one must be willing to undertake a thorough examination of a 5-yard out route that occurred more than two months ago.
The intent of that play-call was as innocent as it sounds. Down 21-7 against Colonial Forge on Sept. 13, the Eagles had the ball, first-and-10, at their own 36. Just under three minutes remained until halftime. An out route was a safe way to gain a few yards while allowing the receiver to easily step out of bounds and stop the clock. Two-minute drills, while often methodical and unexciting, can be effective just the same.
Umari Hatcher didn’t want to wait. Freedom’s junior receiver caught the quick pass from quarterback Quest Powell at the 40-yard-line, spun off one defender and then galloped past two others and down the sidelines for a 64-yard score.
So much for methodical and unexciting.
“That wasn’t meant to be some explosive play,” Freedom head coach Darryl Overton said earlier this week. “He made a couple guys miss, and he’s in the end zone.”
You almost feel bad for the poor soul in the stands who bent down to tie his shoe. Hatcher’s lightning-quick score cut Forge’s lead in half and gave Freedom the momentum in what became a 30-27 victory. No lead is safe against Freedom. The reality is, few teams have proven capable of taking one. Using an offense as balanced as any in the state and a defense that takes great joy in suffocating the life out of opposing offenses, Freedom is 11-0 entering tonight’s Class 6, Region B semifinals against Massaponax.
The numbers are borderline absurd. The Eagles score more than 53 points per game while allowing fewer than seven. Their 30 points against Forge represent the lowest output of the season. Freedom has scored 42 or more in every other game, including at least 60 in each of the last three, punctuated by last week’s 60-6 thrashing of John Champe in the opening round of the playoffs. The team’s top four receivers all average more than 15 yards per catch. Junior running back JT Edwards nearly moves the sticks every time he carries the ball, averaging nine yards per tote.
Feel free to re-read that last paragraph. We’ll wait.
“It’s crazy, right?” Powell said, stating the obvious. “Really, it’s like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”
Powell seems genuinely dumbfounded by the offense he so precisely directs every Friday night. He’s quick to distribute the credit to his skill players and offensive line, but Powell is perhaps the biggest reason Freedom seems to have no peers.
Overton, Freedom’s head coach since 2015, has given Powell the keys to the castle, allowing him to run a full RPO program, meaning Powell has the authority to change any play at the line of scrimmage based on what he sees from the defense. If he notices a linebacker or safety playing up, he can switch to a pass. If the defense is hanging back a little too far, he can audible to a run. Powell’s complete command of the offense is the result of hours – years, really – spent studying film and the Freedom playbook, and it’s allowed him to make what Overton calls “the leap” in his second year as the starter.
The 6-foot-1 Powell was already one of the area’s top quarterbacks in 2018, throwing for 2,373 yards and an area-best 30 touchdowns in 15 games. Improved decision-making has sent him into a stratosphere of his own this year. He leads the area in all statistical categories with numbers that make you question your eyesight: 3,094 passing yards with 40 touchdowns against just four – four! – interceptions, including a string of more than 150 consecutive passes over seven games without a pick. Using the NFL’s passer rating formula, Powell checks in at 145.83. A perfect rating is 158.3.
Overton fessed up to having never seen such a preposterous TD-to-Interception ratio at the high school level, but said he’s not exactly surprised by Powell’s statistical tsunami, either.
“All our quarterbacks make a big jump in year two,” he said. “This offense, we’ve built it around Quest. He understands what he’s seeing. He’s on the verge of something epic.”
Powell’s 40 passing touchdowns are the 9th most in a single season in Virginia High School League history. He has an outside shot at breaking the single-season record of 54 set in 2012, but second place (48) is well within reach. The Cardinal District Offensive Player of the Year, whose parents named him after the 1990s hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest, has thrown at least four touchdowns in seven games this season.
“It’s not like the pressure is all on me,” said Powell, who holds scholarship offers from Howard, William & Mary, and UVA-Wise. “I have faith in everybody on the field.”
Edwards, the team’s junior running back, has done a commendable job filling the shoes of Tyquan Brown, who graduated last year as the all-time leading rusher in Prince William County history. Edwards has gained 1,344 yards and carried the ball into the end zone 22 times, or one every 6.7 times he takes a hand-off from Powell. Edwards is one of 13 Freedom players to earn first-team all-district honors.
Unlike last year, when Brown was the clear focal point of the Freedom offense, the passing game has had no trouble keeping pace with the rushing attack. Pick your poison, essentially. No receiver in the county – perhaps the state – can match Hatcher’s statistical output this year, which includes 56 receptions for 1,400 yards and 17 touchdowns. Barring injury or a complete offensive meltdown in the playoffs, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound Hatcher might also find his name in the VHSL Record Book by season’s end. He’s 471 yards and eight touchdowns away from the single-season state records.
Hatcher and his 4.5 speed have already drawn the attention of major Division I college programs. He holds offers from Liberty, North Carolina, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
“There hasn’t been a better receiver, ever, in this area,” Overton said, pausing for effect. “Ever.”
Hatcher makes the biggest impact in Freedom’s passing game, but the depth behind him gives the team an embarrassment of riches. Three other receivers – Jalen Hamlin, Nijihere Johnson, and Jason Hawkins – have all caught more than 25 passes and have combined to score 19 touchdowns.
“We all realize it’ll be somebody’s night every night,” Hawkins said. “No one is selfish.”
Creating and executing a game-plan against such an explosive and balanced team are two different beasts, said Forest Park head coach John Robinette, who admitted that his game-plan against the Eagles this season “wasn’t very good.” Freedom scored 49 and allowed zero against Forest Park on Oct. 4.
“When you’re playing teams that are that prolific, sometimes as a coach, you tend to get more exotic and tricky,” Robinette said. “Really, you want to go the other way and be more basic. We tried to keep it simple for our guys. We tried to make them earn their yards. That’s easier said than done.”
Such dominance on both sides of the ball puts the Eagles squarely in the company of the greatest teams in state history, including last year’s Manchester outfit, which tied the 1996 Hampton squad with a single-season state record 819 points. Manchester scored 55 per game while allowing just five, including a 49-7 win against Freedom in last year’s state title game. The 2008 Phoebus team allowed a hard-to-fathom 3.5 points per game and shut-out nine opponents.
The one thing those three teams have in common: a zero in the loss column.
“You can’t be the best until you win it all,” Overton said. “They have the ability to be. They have to finish it out.”
Ryan Sonner is a freelance writer based in Woodbridge.
